Suns Continue Winless Ways in Sunday Loss to Cavaliers

Still impacted by injuries, the Phoenix Suns just can't seem to get it going after another loss on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At times it feels as if the Phoenix Suns couldn't hit water if they fell off a boat.

The Suns dropped their Sunday night meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 112-98 fashion, marking their sixth-straight loss. They've won just one of their previous ten games and now drop to under .500 for the first time all season.

Cleveland saw every starter score at least 11 points with two players in Darius Garland (22) and Donovan Mitchell (22) scoring over 20.

Phoenix was without a wealth of important players, as Devin Booker (groin), Chris Paul (hip), Cam Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (meniscus) all weren't available for action. They rolled out a starting lineup of Landry Shamet-Torrey Craig-Mikal Bridges-Dario Saric-Deandre Ayton.

Duane Washington Jr. (25 points) paced the Suns in scoring off the bench. Deandre Ayton (14 points, 11 rebounds) notched a double-double while Craig/Saric combined for eight total points.

The Suns initially started off strong on a 9-2 run before a 14-0 run by the Cavaliers put them in the driver's seat moving forward.

Phoenix was able to draw their deficit to three points at halftime (57-54) and even took the lead with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

However, a two-point deficit eventually turned into 16 with under five left to play as Cleveland was simply too much down the stretch for Monty Williams and company to handle. The Suns have now failed to score 100 points in their last three games.

Phoenix now departs for a four-game road trip that begins with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening.

