ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Nearly 100 California state parks closed because of storms

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Nearly 100 California state parks are closed or partially closed because of the state's relentless storms, which have wreaked havoc since the day after Christmas. Some of those parks include: Big Basin and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Parks in Santa Cruz County, Richardson Grove State Park...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm aftermath: Cleanup underway as more rain looms

LOS ANGELES - As Southern California starts to dry out from the latest of a parade of winter storms to slam the region, some residents are beginning to see the lingering effects including landslides and rock slides. Here in Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills, you can see a tree...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
OAKLAND, CA
foxla.com

California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County where he assessed how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Delta passengers faced delays after smoke poured from engine due to plane's apparent maintenance issue

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A group of passengers leaving Southern California faced delays after a Delta Air Lines plane experienced an apparent maintenance issue. Cell phone video captured the moments when smoke came pouring out of an engine on the right side of the plane that was initially set to leave for Atlanta. The plane was supposed to leave John Wayne airport in Santa Ana, but the passengers had to switch to a different plane after the plane caught fire.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy