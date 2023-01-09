ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A group of passengers leaving Southern California faced delays after a Delta Air Lines plane experienced an apparent maintenance issue. Cell phone video captured the moments when smoke came pouring out of an engine on the right side of the plane that was initially set to leave for Atlanta. The plane was supposed to leave John Wayne airport in Santa Ana, but the passengers had to switch to a different plane after the plane caught fire.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO