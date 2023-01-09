Read full article on original website
Nearly 100 California state parks closed because of storms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Nearly 100 California state parks are closed or partially closed because of the state's relentless storms, which have wreaked havoc since the day after Christmas. Some of those parks include: Big Basin and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Parks in Santa Cruz County, Richardson Grove State Park...
California storm aftermath: Cleanup underway as more rain looms
LOS ANGELES - As Southern California starts to dry out from the latest of a parade of winter storms to slam the region, some residents are beginning to see the lingering effects including landslides and rock slides. Here in Nichols Canyon in the Hollywood Hills, you can see a tree...
California deadly storms: Here are the lives lost from severe weather
OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom said the recent storms in California have proven more deadly than last season's wildfires. At least 17 people had died through January 10 due to the severe weather, he said while visiting storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County. On Wednesday, a woman's body was found in a car submerged in Sonoma County, officials there said.
California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County where he assessed how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.
California storm: Team coverage Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Water rescues, extreme flooding, evacuations updates. FOX 11 has you covered with the latest updates and live storm coverage.
Atmospheric river slamming California with widespread flooding, ‘direct threat to life and property’
One week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain and flooding to California, and then another storm soaked the region over the weekend, the Golden State is again the target of a powerful atmospheric river storm that forecasters say is a "direct threat to life and property." And more...
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
California inflation relief payments: Remaining debit cards delayed until February
LOS ANGELES - If you still have yet to receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state, it looks like you'll have to wait a little longer than expected. The California Franchise Tax Board says the remaining debit cards for eligible Californians will now be disbursed through February 4. The previous date announced for final payments was Jan. 14.
San Fernando Valley neighborhoods undergo cleanup efforts after storm damage
LOS ANGELES - Multiple neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley were dealing with storm cleanup efforts Tuesday following the winter storm that dropped several inches of rain on Southern California. The storm from Monday into Tuesday morning impacted a neighborhood in Studio City. On Fredonia Drive, the street was covered...
Winter storm triggers mudslide, flooding in Studio City, Hollywood Hills
FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban has the latest weather update as the Atmospheric River slams the Southern California region. Also, take a look at aerial video from Stu Mundel in SkyFOX showing flooding in the Hollywood Hills.
Delta passengers faced delays after smoke poured from engine due to plane's apparent maintenance issue
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A group of passengers leaving Southern California faced delays after a Delta Air Lines plane experienced an apparent maintenance issue. Cell phone video captured the moments when smoke came pouring out of an engine on the right side of the plane that was initially set to leave for Atlanta. The plane was supposed to leave John Wayne airport in Santa Ana, but the passengers had to switch to a different plane after the plane caught fire.
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
