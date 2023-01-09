Read full article on original website
Deadline approaches to file for Ian tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. — FEMA’s deadline to apply for disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian has passed but more help is available for those who need it. Deadline to file for Hurricane Ian tax relief is February 15. Individuals and businesses impacted statewide are eligible under the FEMA disaster declaration.
2022 finishes as one of the warmest and rainiest on record
2022 brought historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian to the first morning of below freezing temperatures to Orlando in 1800 days. The year featured a variety of weather extremes from start to finish for Central Florida. The year started out with an early cold snap in late-January and ended with another...
Cold weather shelters opening in Central Florida this weekend
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Several cold weather shelters are opening this weekend across Central Florida as temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees. The Sunshine State is staring down a chilly weekend and for those without heat, preparations are underway to keep Floridians warm as cold weather shelters are opening in time for a frigid Saturday morning.
Lake County egg farmers see uptick in business after grocery prices soar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla — A grocery staple is becoming more expensive and even more elusive after a sharp rise in price. The price of eggs is nearly 50% higher than a year ago. According to the Consumer Price Index eggs are almost 50% more expensive than they were last year.
OPD investigating latest antisemitic incident at high school
ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into who’s responsible for antisemitic graffiti at Dr. Philips High School. It’s just the latest of several similar acts across Central Florida, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Florida. On New Year’s Eve, antisemitic messages were found on the side...
NASA climate report shows 2022 tied for 5th hottest year
COCOA, Fla. – Adding another dot to the pattern, a NASA report on climate published this week affirms the continuing warming of our spaceship Earth. The agency found that 2022 was the fifth hottest year on record. What You Need To Know. 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth...
Classes halted by 'Stop Woke Act' back at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla-- On Thursday a federal judge ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and against a group of educators and students that had accused the administration of ignoring a court injunction, against certain aspects of the so-called "Stop Woke Act," which restricts the teaching of certain race-related concepts. What...
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer this month
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is handing out free beer this month. Visitors who are at least 21 years old can pick up a free 7-ounce beer at Waterway Grill Bar. The fan-favorite promotion begins Friday and runs through Jan. 31. Visitors who are at least 21 years old...
Fundraising efforts underway for Ukrainian students studying at Stetson University
DELAND, Fla. — Next month marks one year since the war in Ukraine began, and while many Americans may have shifted attention elsewhere, it is still a reality for millions of people, including Ukrainians who fled to the United States. What You Need To Know. On Feb. 24, 2022,...
Eatonville celebrates MLK Jr. with 46th annual parade
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Eatonville on Saturday for the 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Eatonville hosted the city's 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday. Eatonville was the first incorporated all-black city in the nation. Residents believe it is a great learning...
UCF Knights can't rally back to beat Tulane on the road
NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Forbes scored 27 points as Tulane beat UCF 77-69 on Saturday. Forbes added six rebounds and three steals for the Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Cook scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 19 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five steals. Kevin Cross recorded 16 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
