Read full article on original website
Related
The latest Dell G15 gaming laptop is just $599.99 for the next 24 hours
The latest G15 is down to just $599.99 in Dell's gaming laptop deals - but only for 24 hours.
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
thefastmode.com
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm Intros Satellite-Based Two-way Capable Messaging Solution
Qualcomm Technologies announced Snapdragon Satellite — the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world1, starting with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation, Snapdragon Satellite will enable OEMs and other service providers to offer truly global coverage. The solution for smartphones utilizes Iridium’s weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.
thefastmode.com
CityFibre Records First 2Gbps Residential Trial via Upgrade of York Network to XGS-PON
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has successfully completed a trial of 2Gbps residential services in York with its launch partner Vodafone. The trial was made possible by CityFibre’s recent upgrade of its York network to XGS-PON access technology, due to be rolled out as standard across its network from April 2023. The 2Gbps service paves the way for the introduction of residential and business services at symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps across its entire footprint in the future.
thefastmode.com
Visteon and Qualcomm to Deliver Next-Generation Digital Cockpit with Visteon SmartCore and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms
Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies announced last Wednesday that both companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits. Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s world-class...
thefastmode.com
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
thefastmode.com
Keysight to Coordinate European 6G Testbed Program
Keysight Technologies announced the company joins forces with sixteen organizations to create 6G-SANDBOX, a pan-European testbed for 6G experimentation and validation of 5G-Advanced and 6G capabilities. As a part of 6G-SANDBOX, Keysight will act as the project coordinator. Funded by Horizon Europe, 6G-SANDBOX is one of 35 new projects launched...
thefastmode.com
1NCE Expands IoT Software Business Unit with Launch of New OS
1NCE, a global IoT connectivity and software company, announced the creation of its software business unit in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show launch of 1NCE OS – IoT software offering powerful developer tools and device control to make IoT even more accessible. The software tools are an integral...
thefastmode.com
Lynk Launches World’s 2nd and 3rd Commercial Cell-Towers-in-Space
Lynk Global (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, announced the successful launch and deployment of two more satellites in the company’s commercial cell-towers-in-space constellation. These satellites are covered by the world’s first and only commercial satellitedirect-to-standard- phone license that Lynk received from the FCC in September...
Stocks Slip Lower, Inflation Data On Deck, Disney, TSMC, KB Home - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip ahead of key inflation data; core prices in focus as December CPI may show headline decline; Disney shares jump as Nelson Peltz pushes for board seat; TSMC higher on record Q4 profits, muted chip sector forecast and KB Home shares slide after Q4 profit miss, uncertain 2023 outlook.
thefastmode.com
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
thefastmode.com
Softbank's BBIX to Launch New IX Point at Digital Edge’s “OSA1” Data Center
BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank that conducts an Internet eXchange (IX) business, will open “BBIX Osaka No. 7” at “OSA1,” operated by Digital Edge (Japan) in Osaka, to provide “IX Connect Service” from March 2023. BBIX operates six IX connection points in the Osaka...
thefastmode.com
HERE, AWS to Deliver Developers with Improved Performance for Indoor/Outdoor Positioning Capabilities
HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platforms, announced its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver developers with improved performance for indoor/outdoor positioning capabilities to track and manage any number of internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Across industries and sectors, devices and applications demand reliable and accurate...
thefastmode.com
North American Operator Selects RADCOM to Deliver Real-time Insights into Network Performance
RADCOM announced it has entered into an agreement with a new customer in North America to provide its RADCOM ACE solution to deliver real-time insights into the network performance 24/7 as the operator maintains its 4G network while expanding 5G coverage nationwide. RADCOM ACE was chosen to smartly collect, process,...
thefastmode.com
Scaling Network Automation Requires a Holistic View Featured
As today’s networks become even more complex and the demand for a more agile network grows, maintaining and expanding this infrastructure becomes more difficult and time-consuming and places greater pressure on the enterprise’s IT and NetOps teams to respond to network change requests while ensuring network reliability. Network...
TechCrunch
US tech giants say Indian panel’s recommended competition act ‘absolutist and regressive’
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”
Comments / 0