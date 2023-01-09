Read full article on original website
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
Qualcomm, Salesforce to Collaborate to Develop New Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform
Qualcomm Technologies and Salesforce, the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) announced the companies intend to collaborate to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle platform for the automotive industry. Built with Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Salesforce Automotive Cloud, this new platform intends to give automakers, fleet providers, automotive finance...
1NCE Expands IoT Software Business Unit with Launch of New OS
1NCE, a global IoT connectivity and software company, announced the creation of its software business unit in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show launch of 1NCE OS – IoT software offering powerful developer tools and device control to make IoT even more accessible. The software tools are an integral...
Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Provide Enhanced, Secure Satellite Communications
Dispersive Holdings, a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows CX Tied to Voice Channel
A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience (CX) and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals. While 87%...
JioGames Partners with Ubitus to Showcase Cloud Gaming Service in India
JioGames has collaborated with Ubitus to showcase cloud gaming service in India. JioGamesCloud, India’s own cloud gaming platform, stands to make console-quality like gaming easily accessible across devices. JioGamesCloud is currently available on Jio Set Top Box, smartphones (Android) and web browsers. Harnessing the power of Jio’s massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the standards for gaming.
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
Lynk Launches World’s 2nd and 3rd Commercial Cell-Towers-in-Space
Lynk Global (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, announced the successful launch and deployment of two more satellites in the company’s commercial cell-towers-in-space constellation. These satellites are covered by the world’s first and only commercial satellitedirect-to-standard- phone license that Lynk received from the FCC in September...
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
Tofane Global Acquires DIMOCO Messaging
Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading international communications solutions group, announced the acquisition of DIMOCO Messaging, a leading global SMS aggregator based in Liechtenstein and Austria that delivers around two billion messages per year. Business messaging or application-to-person (A2P) has grown into a global market worth an estimated 26.5 billion USD...
CityFibre Records First 2Gbps Residential Trial via Upgrade of York Network to XGS-PON
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has successfully completed a trial of 2Gbps residential services in York with its launch partner Vodafone. The trial was made possible by CityFibre’s recent upgrade of its York network to XGS-PON access technology, due to be rolled out as standard across its network from April 2023. The 2Gbps service paves the way for the introduction of residential and business services at symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps across its entire footprint in the future.
Scaling Network Automation Requires a Holistic View Featured
As today’s networks become even more complex and the demand for a more agile network grows, maintaining and expanding this infrastructure becomes more difficult and time-consuming and places greater pressure on the enterprise’s IT and NetOps teams to respond to network change requests while ensuring network reliability. Network...
The Road to the Metaverse: 3 ‘Potholes’ That Could Slow Progress Featured
The Metaverse won’t just be about wearing VR goggles while our legless avatars play online games. It’s much bigger than that. The Metaverse will become the next iteration of the Internet – what’s being referred to as Web3.0. And just like the current Internet, it’s not a single company or product. It will impact everything, and take decades to evolve, leading to innovation in areas we can’t yet fully imagine. The immense power behind it will allow us to blur the boundaries between today’s physical and digital worlds.
Juniper, NEC Electrify Powerco’s Wi-Fi User Experience
Juniper Networks announced that they have been selected by Powerco, New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor, to design and deploy an innovative new Wi-Fi network across its sites nationwide. Powerco delivers electricity and gas to over 1.1 million customers, linked up to its grid via 28,441km of...
HERE, AWS to Deliver Developers with Improved Performance for Indoor/Outdoor Positioning Capabilities
HERE Technologies, the world’s leading location data and technology platforms, announced its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver developers with improved performance for indoor/outdoor positioning capabilities to track and manage any number of internet-of-things (IoT) devices. Across industries and sectors, devices and applications demand reliable and accurate...
Visteon and Qualcomm to Deliver Next-Generation Digital Cockpit with Visteon SmartCore and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms
Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies announced last Wednesday that both companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits. Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s world-class...
Keysight to Coordinate European 6G Testbed Program
Keysight Technologies announced the company joins forces with sixteen organizations to create 6G-SANDBOX, a pan-European testbed for 6G experimentation and validation of 5G-Advanced and 6G capabilities. As a part of 6G-SANDBOX, Keysight will act as the project coordinator. Funded by Horizon Europe, 6G-SANDBOX is one of 35 new projects launched...
