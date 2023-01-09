The Metaverse won’t just be about wearing VR goggles while our legless avatars play online games. It’s much bigger than that. The Metaverse will become the next iteration of the Internet – what’s being referred to as Web3.0. And just like the current Internet, it’s not a single company or product. It will impact everything, and take decades to evolve, leading to innovation in areas we can’t yet fully imagine. The immense power behind it will allow us to blur the boundaries between today’s physical and digital worlds.

1 DAY AGO