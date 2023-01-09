Read full article on original website
Matthew Brown
3d ago
I back the Blue as long as the Blue follows the law like everybody else. If any police officer breaks the law he or she should be held to the same standard as everybody else. If that means life in prison without the possibility of parole so be it. If that means the death penalty so be it.
Reply
4
ursula porche
3d ago
He said it only happens to Latinos, that's not true. It's been happening in African Americans for eons, and eons. And for every community, it needs to STOP!
Reply(3)
3
Matthew Brown
3d ago
I pray that Oscar Sanchez's family gets the answers surrounding his death at the hands of some LAPD Officers. If that is unedited body cam so be it. If it is unedited dash cam so be it. Sanchez's family deserves answers.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Related
foxla.com
LAPD releases body camera footage of South LA shooting that left 1 man dead
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage of a police shooting in South Los Angeles earlier this month that left one man dead. Oscar Sanchez died on Jan. 3. Officers were called to the area of Central Avenue, near 28th Street around 4:45 p.m. that day, after reports that a man had been throwing metal objects at cars. According to police, when one driver got out of their car, the suspect allegedly threatened them with a knife.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: Body camera video shows LAPD detaining, using Taser on man involved in Venice crash
LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles released body camera footage showing the moments when officers used a Taser on a man accused of being involved in a crash in Venice. Wednesday's video release comes as a community demands justice for Keenan Anderson, a Black man who died after a struggle with police.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: LAPD body shows detainment of man hours before his death
The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera and cell phone footage showing a use of force incident involving a man in Venice in early January. Hours after this video was taken, the man, identified as Keenan Anderson, died in the hospital.
foxla.com
Keenan Anderson: BLM co-founder claims cousin was ‘killed by LAPD’ in Venice
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway by the Los Angeles Police Department after a Black man died in police custody hours after a physical altercation with officers in West LA's Venice neighborhood earlier this month. His family is heartbroken and said he should still be here to raise his...
foxla.com
Man shot at North Hollywood shopping center
LOS ANGELES - A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a North Hollywood shopping center. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.
Detectives seek public help solving October homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help today to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October.
foxla.com
1 dead, another seriously hurt after shooting at a North Hollywood hookah lounge
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a North Hollywood shopping center. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at the Sky Hookah Lounge on Victory Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Earlier reports indicated that one person was hospitalized in the shooting, but LAPD later issued an update saying one person has died and another was in critical condition.
Man found shot to death in South Los Angeles, suspects at large
Authorities are searching for the suspects involved after a man was found shot to death in South Los Angeles in October. The victim was identified as Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to reports of an injured person on the 2300 block of East El Segundo […]
yovenice.com
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
foxla.com
Family asking for public's help in solving murder of young Compton man
LOS ANGELES - Detectives and family members are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of 25-year-old Cristian Flores-Padilla. Flores-Padilla was shot and killed in Compton on October 14, 2022. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, he left a family gathering and walked north to El Segundo Boulevard,...
Barricaded Suspect in Vehicle Racing Toward CHP Officers Prompts Shooting
South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from the East Los Angeles area were involved in an officer-involved shooting with a possibly armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle facing the wrong direction on the 60 Freeway in the city of South El Monte early Tuesday morning.
Lawyer for Woman Accused of Killing Brothers in Neighborhood Crosswalk Blames Intersection for Deaths
Lawyers for the Los Angeles woman who struck and killed two young brothers in a crosswalk as she was allegedly engaged in a race with another driver says that the city’s failure to make the intersection safer is “one of the primary causes” of the boys’ deaths.
Man's conviction upheld for 4-year-old daughter's drowning
A state appeals court panel Wednesday upheld a South Los Angeles man’s conviction for his 4-year-old daughter’s drowning death in a walk-in bathtub.
Inglewood man pleads not guilty to murdering year-old his daughter
An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified
The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
GV Wire
Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.
A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 children in Buena Park Walmart
BUENA PARK, Calif. - A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children at the Buena Park Mall the day after Christmas, according to officials. Buena Park Police responded to the Walmart at the mall on Dec. 26, to reports of someone molesting children. When they arrived, police arrested 37-year-old Adam Reeves on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors.
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD May Limit Off-Duty Drinking by Armed Officers
The Los Angeles Police Department will consider Tuesday a new rule to specifically prohibit off-duty officers from being armed while impaired by alcohol. The Board of Police Commissioners is set to vote on a policy that says officers, "shall not consume alcoholic beverages to the extent in which it causes impairment," short of a ban on officers carrying their guns while drinking.
foxla.com
Deputies fatally shoot man at earlier murder scene in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in the same area where a woman was found stabbed to death Sunday. It happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
Comments / 19