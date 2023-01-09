ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Brown
3d ago

I back the Blue as long as the Blue follows the law like everybody else. If any police officer breaks the law he or she should be held to the same standard as everybody else. If that means life in prison without the possibility of parole so be it. If that means the death penalty so be it.

ursula porche
3d ago

He said it only happens to Latinos, that's not true. It's been happening in African Americans for eons, and eons. And for every community, it needs to STOP!

Matthew Brown
3d ago

I pray that Oscar Sanchez's family gets the answers surrounding his death at the hands of some LAPD Officers. If that is unedited body cam so be it. If it is unedited dash cam so be it. Sanchez's family deserves answers.

