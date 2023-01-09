Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 3-8: DUIs, mental health calls and debris on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 3-8 January 3. Nothing changes...
I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
Plumas County News
Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways
Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
actionnewsnow.com
Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises
LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision
Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response
CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
Plumas County News
Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far
All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power
CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to most PG&E customers in Oroville
CHICO, Calif. 11:20 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. As of 11:20 a.m., 128 PG&E customers remain without power.
Plumas County News
Hwy 70 closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye
UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Rock and mud continue to keep Highway 70 closed. The rockslide is near Cresta and remains active. The mudslide, near Pulga Road, also remains active. There is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened. Original post: Caltrans announced that Highway 70 is closed...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
actionnewsnow.com
Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes
PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise just got nearly $2 million to get a life-saving evacuation route project going. Congressman Doug LaMalfa helped secure the federal $1.8 million for the town. It will all be going towards the Roe Road Extension Project. Paradise is trying to create cross-town connection...
actionnewsnow.com
Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm
PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
Plumas County News
Meetings this week to discuss new fire protection district, four districts seek to merge
Residents in Eastern Plumas are invited to learn more about how merging four fire protection districts into one entity will impact them. The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) is hosting two workshops at the end of this week to introduce the proposed new fire protection district: Beckwourth Peak Fire Protection District. Meetings will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Vinton and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Hall in Portola.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise declares local emergency, Town Council approves School Resource Officer
PARADISE, Calif. - Paradise Town Council declared a local emergency at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. The town says several trees have fallen over and Paradise is experiencing flooding, downed power lines and even mudslides in some areas. This opens up the town to more funding and emergency resources. Town Council...
