Plumas County, CA

FOX40

I-80 traffic halted after propane truck collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Traffic along Interstate-80 near Alta was halted after a collision between a propane truck and a Subaru XC, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. At 9:40 a.m., crews arrived to find a 2,000-gallon propane truck with significant front-end damage that was actively leaking about five to 10 gallons of propane a minute. Photos from […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Caltrans releases latest closure information for area highways

Caltrans District 2 released the latest closure information for area roadways as of Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m. State Route 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with State Route 89) due to active slides. No estimated time available on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
TWAIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Lakeside Access Road to close this week as Lake Oroville rises

LAKE OROVILLE, Calif. - The Lakeside Access Road at Lake Oroville will be closing Thursday as water levels rise, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced Tuesday. At 6 a.m. Thursday, the road will be closed until water levels drop later in the year. People using the lake can access...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Man Dies in Vallejo Traffic Collision

Single-Vehicle Traffic Collision on I-80 Kills Passenger. An Oroville man, age 18, was a passenger in a vehicle who died in a traffic collision in Vallejo on January 5. The vehicle was being driven by another Oroville resident, age 27. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Dodge Ram the two men were in exited the roadway and struck a box truck that was disabled on the shoulder of the roadway.
VALLEJO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico National Guard 649 Engineer Company activated for flood response

CHICO, Calif. - Chico's national guard unit has been activated to respond to potential flooding due to the winter storm. The 649 Engineer Company was activated by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The unit will respond to flooding emergencies. The 80-member unit has been supporting the Sacramento County...
CHICO, CA
mynews4.com

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning

OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Storm pummels state, but Plumas faring well thus far

All things considered, Plumas County is faring better than many areas of California as storm after storm pummels the state. Yes, Highway 70 is closed through the Feather River Canyon as of this morning, Jan. 9, but other roadways remain open. Plumas News contacted the Quincy office of the California...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls onto power lines in Chico, thousands of PG&E customers lose power

CHICO, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Thousands of PG&E customers were without power in Chico Tuesday morning. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., 3,285 PG&E customers who live along Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue to Skyway lost power. PG&E said crews found a tree on power lines...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to most PG&E customers in Oroville

CHICO, Calif. 11:20 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. As of 11:20 a.m., 128 PG&E customers remain without power.
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Hwy 70 closed from Jarbo Gap to the Greenville Wye

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Rock and mud continue to keep Highway 70 closed. The rockslide is near Cresta and remains active. The mudslide, near Pulga Road, also remains active. There is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will be reopened. Original post: Caltrans announced that Highway 70 is closed...
GREENVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Town of Paradise to create potentially life-saving evacuation routes

PARADISE, Calif. - The Town of Paradise just got nearly $2 million to get a life-saving evacuation route project going. Congressman Doug LaMalfa helped secure the federal $1.8 million for the town. It will all be going towards the Roe Road Extension Project. Paradise is trying to create cross-town connection...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Historic Paradise tree topples in weekend storm

PARADISE, Calif. - The wind and rain have knocked out trees across our region. One tree that toppled in Paradise is more than just a tree to the community. To the ordinary eye, the tree may just look like another tree destroyed by the recent storms. But to the people on the ridge, it represents resilience.
PARADISE, CA
Plumas County News

Meetings this week to discuss new fire protection district, four districts seek to merge

Residents in Eastern Plumas are invited to learn more about how merging four fire protection districts into one entity will impact them. The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) is hosting two workshops at the end of this week to introduce the proposed new fire protection district: Beckwourth Peak Fire Protection District. Meetings will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Vinton and Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Hall in Portola.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

