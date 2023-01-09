Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
thefastmode.com
1NCE Expands IoT Software Business Unit with Launch of New OS
1NCE, a global IoT connectivity and software company, announced the creation of its software business unit in conjunction with the Consumer Electronics Show launch of 1NCE OS – IoT software offering powerful developer tools and device control to make IoT even more accessible. The software tools are an integral...
thefastmode.com
How Disruptive are our Disruptive Technologies? Featured
Coined in 1995 by Clayton M. Christensen, the term ‘disruptive technologies’ refer to innovations that create a new market. While the term is believed to be one of that overused jargon, and there has been a lot of discussions revolving around what is to be defined as disruptive or otherwise, the replacement of telephone over the telegraph, smartphones over rudimentary phones, and private jet over supersonic transport are few developments we can agree on calling disruptive.
thefastmode.com
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
thefastmode.com
Five Tech Trends Fueling the Metaverse and the Potential Risks of Extended Reality Featured
While the metaverse is still a nebulous concept, experts describe it as the inevitable evolution of the Internet, the future of social media and the convergence of physical and digital realities. Regardless of the exact definition, tech giants, including Google, Microsoft and, of course, Meta, recognize its potential and continue to invest billions of dollars in capitalizing on these emerging markets. Nevertheless, despite the innovations that will likely come out of the metaverse, those who construct these hybrid worlds must do so responsibly and ethically, ensuring that their creations do not negatively impact consumer wellbeing or infringe upon human rights, user privacy and security.
thefastmode.com
Softbank's BBIX to Launch New IX Point at Digital Edge’s “OSA1” Data Center
BBIX, a subsidiary of SoftBank that conducts an Internet eXchange (IX) business, will open “BBIX Osaka No. 7” at “OSA1,” operated by Digital Edge (Japan) in Osaka, to provide “IX Connect Service” from March 2023. BBIX operates six IX connection points in the Osaka...
thefastmode.com
Ovzon Selects Dispersive to Provide Enhanced, Secure Satellite Communications
Dispersive Holdings, a rapidly emerging leader in the stealth networking and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) arena, and Ovzon, a world-leading provider of SATCOM-as-a-Service and mobile satellite communications solutions, have reached an agreement in which Ovzon will utilize Dispersive to provide enhanced, secure satellite communications as part of their total solution.
thefastmode.com
Bluevía Starts Operations to Deploy Fiber in Spain
Bluevía, the network operator that offers wholesale FTTH access and other fibre connectivity services in Spain, participated by Telefónica España, Telefónica Infra and the consortium formed by Crédit Agricole Assurances and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (through its managed fund Core Infrastructure Fund IV), has officially started its activity after the completion of the transaction recently.
thefastmode.com
North American Operator Selects RADCOM to Deliver Real-time Insights into Network Performance
RADCOM announced it has entered into an agreement with a new customer in North America to provide its RADCOM ACE solution to deliver real-time insights into the network performance 24/7 as the operator maintains its 4G network while expanding 5G coverage nationwide. RADCOM ACE was chosen to smartly collect, process,...
thefastmode.com
Kazakhstan's Kcell Completes Migration to Single Nexign Converged BSS Digital Platform
Kcell, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, and Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, have completed project of unifying billing systems on a single Nexign Converged BSS digital platform. During the transition, data of more than 8 million subscribers of two brands, Kcell and...
thefastmode.com
Far EasTone Delivers Smart Patrol Car Solution to Taiwan Police using Ericsson's 5G Network Slicing
Far EasTone Telecom (FET), the leading communications service provider in Taiwan, has delivered the world-first 5G Smart Patrol Car solution for the police department by leveraging AI and Ericsson’s end-to-end 5G network slicing technology including 5G Core and RAN Slicing utilizing Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning in a live 5G Standalone (SA) network.
Billionaire urges overhaul of collapsed Australia-Asia solar mega project
MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest called on Thursday for an overhaul of a $20 billion-plus project to send solar power from Australia to Singapore, which collapsed after he and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes split over funding plans.
thefastmode.com
Neustar-Commissioned Study Shows CX Tied to Voice Channel
A new study, The State of Outbound Communications in 2022, commissioned by Neustar, a TransUnion company and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that respondents’ top business goals include a focus on improving the customer experience (CX) and that outbound communications are closely tied to achieving those goals. While 87%...
South Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil a range of measures in the coming months to open its domestic financial markets, including plans to extend trading hours on the foreign exchange market, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
thefastmode.com
Tofane Global Acquires DIMOCO Messaging
Tofane Global (TOFANE), the leading international communications solutions group, announced the acquisition of DIMOCO Messaging, a leading global SMS aggregator based in Liechtenstein and Austria that delivers around two billion messages per year. Business messaging or application-to-person (A2P) has grown into a global market worth an estimated 26.5 billion USD...
thefastmode.com
Metaverse – Generating Real Value from Virtual World Featured
Metaverse is one of the most exciting emerging trends that promises to change the way real world interacts with virtual world. However, despite all the excitement, and the fact that the term “Metaverse” has been around for some time now, it still lacks any authoritative definition to describe it. The metaverse seems to be whatever people’s imagination dream it to be, though simply put it is essentially a seamless convergence of our real and virtual lives. It can be imagined as next iteration of internet where we are immersed in rather than just viewing it. Metaverse does not represent any single technology but combines several technologies like AR/VR, Web 3.0, IOT, 5G, Artificial intelligence and spatial computing. Early adaptors are joining the bandwagon to learn how to operate in the emerging virtual world and some of them are beginning to reap real life benefits.
thefastmode.com
Scaling Network Automation Requires a Holistic View Featured
As today’s networks become even more complex and the demand for a more agile network grows, maintaining and expanding this infrastructure becomes more difficult and time-consuming and places greater pressure on the enterprise’s IT and NetOps teams to respond to network change requests while ensuring network reliability. Network...
thefastmode.com
Visteon and Qualcomm to Deliver Next-Generation Digital Cockpit with Visteon SmartCore and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms
Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies announced last Wednesday that both companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with the development of a high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits. Visteon’s SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller software is a solution developed at Visteon’s world-class...
