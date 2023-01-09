Read full article on original website
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
WITN
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
WRAL
2 men arrested after hitting customers with truck, shots fired at Fayetteville restaurant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday at 12:18 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department were dispatched to the Mikotos located along the 7900 block of Raeford Road in reference to a disturbance in the parking lot. The caller said several shots had been fired at a car. Officers said...
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
WRAL
Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
cbs17
Reward up to $16,000 after young woman killed at large party in Halifax County, deputies say
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County officials are asking for help in solving the murder of a young woman who died at a large party near Enfield two months ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a reward of up to $16,000 is available for information in the killing of Cierra Webb, 24.
cbs17
Man busts into ex-girlfriend’s home, strangles her and then barricades himself for hours, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was taken into police custody Friday night after he barricaded himself in a home following an attack on his ex-girlfriend, police said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Tiffany Court, according to a news release from...
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Garner police say man broke into construction lot, rummaged through items
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot. Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles. The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes...
WRAL
16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
WRAL
Raleigh officer avoids serious injury as driver collides with police cruiser
A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road. A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road.
wcti12.com
Bridgeton police looking to identify person of interest
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for a female person of interest. They said it is related to an incident that happened in the town.
cbs17
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in a death that happened after a fight broke out in a street in Rocky Mount last week, police said late Friday night. The deadly incident was reported on Jan. 5 just after 8:20 p.m. when officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress.
WRAL
16-year-old reportedly makes online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff, under mental evaluation
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. The threats reportedly included a manifesto and hit list. Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats on social media to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland...
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
WRAL
Cocaine seized from truck belonging to retired police officer, home searched
A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
