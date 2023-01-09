ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

WITN

Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Barricaded suspect in custody after violent domestic assault

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County man is in custody after barricading himself inside his estranged girlfriends home. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Joseph Michael Woods, 38, forced entry into his estranged girlfriend's home, where he choked and physically assaulted her and took her phone away. The victim was able to escape and call police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC

