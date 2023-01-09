ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC New York

When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …

It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year. Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot. In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow and rain mix in NY and NJ to kick off the workweek

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain and snow showers will blow through the New York and New Jersey area early Monday, before skies clear up into the afternoon. A weak storm system will move through the region early followed by high pressure moving in from the west. Folks can expect rain and snow showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season at least the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

No Pants Subway Ride canceled again this year

Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Keep your bottoms on, the No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled for a second consecutive year, organizers said Wednesday. Supreme Court lets NY enforce gun law during lawsuit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain in the forecast for tri-state area this week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was a tranquil start for the week. While temperatures are not as warm as it was during the previous week, it is still several degrees above the normal. Toward the latter part of the week, a storm system will bring some rain for the tri-state region, and it will be quite windy heading into next weekend as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

FAA computer outage leaves flights grounded, delayed

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held until 9 a.m. Wednesday amid a significant computer outage that brought air traffic to a grinding halt nationwide. FAA computer outage leaves flights grounded, delayed. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered all domestic flight departures held until 9 a.m. Wednesday amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Skate with a view at Sky Skate rink in Hudson Yards

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sky Skate, a new skating rink, opened on Tuesday in the indoor portion of the skydeck at Edge at 30 Hudson Yards. Edge is the highest outdoor skydeck in the Western Hemisphere, and skaters can expect an amazing view from the 1,024-square-foot rink. Tickets are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Light rain and light snow expected for Monday morning commute in New Jersey

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see light rain and light snow for the Monday morning commute. WHAT'S NEW: Tracking a weak low that will develop and slide south overnight into Monday. This will spread some light rain and even some snow showers across New Jersey and the tri-state area. There is not a lot of moisture tied to this system and there still is some uncertainty as to how far north this precipitation falls. With some drier air in place, some of the northern most counties may see very little, especially north of New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Jets look ahead to next season

If the New York Jets part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, there is no doubt that head coach Robert Saleh will need to make the playoffs next season to keep his job, according to PIX11’s Marc Malusis. Moose on the Loose: Jets look ahead to next season. If...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx woman hosts free spa days for cancer patients

A local beauty salon has partnered with a community champion in the Bronx to empower people battling cancer. Bronx woman hosts free spa days for cancer patients. A local beauty salon has partnered with a community champion in the Bronx to empower people battling cancer. NY Republicans call on Santos...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Ribwich Pop-Up to benefit City Harvest, and food insecure New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new pop-up in New York City promises super cool eats only for a limited time. The Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar will be hosting a Ribwich Pop-Up with proceeds going to City Harvest to help feed food-insecure New Yorkers. The pop-up will run from Wednesday, Jan. 11– Friday, Jan. 13.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding

NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurses strike at Manhattan, Bronx hospitals winds into second day

The nurses strike at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx wound into its second day Tuesday, with over 7,000 nurses between the two facilities still off the job. Nurses strike at Manhattan, Bronx hospitals winds …. The nurses strike at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital...
BRONX, NY

