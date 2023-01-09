ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

CBS Philly

Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Local hospital unveils new center for victims of abuse

PHILADELPHIA - Patients seeking care after experiencing abuse will now have a dedicated new space at Jefferson Abington Hospital. Hospital staff and community partners held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday night in commemoration of the "Safe Center" opening to the public. While it’s considered to be part of the Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

