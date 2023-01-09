Read full article on original website
Related
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia. First, the Gladwyne event was a January evening, beyond the height of...
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
1430 Dekalb Street, Norristown, site of the former Sacred Heart Hospital. The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The five-story structure’s current tenants work for the Montgomery County Department of...
Local Firefighters Lauded for Their Heroism in Massive Buckingham Township Fire
One of the firefighters poses with Lola, the black lab saved from the fire. A recent fire in Bucks County had a happy ending when firefighters worked to save the lives for a few four-legged friends stuck in the blaze. Members of the Midway Volunteer Fire Company worked to save...
Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Perkasie Borough Had Its Share of Drama During the Infamous Prohibition Era
Back during the Prohibition Era, an area of Bucks County saw itself involved in the midst of the drama and violence that came with the times. Scott Bomboy wrote about the area’s connection to the time period for the Preserving Perkasie. While some people consider the Roaring Twenties a...
WGAL
Fire completely destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
fox29.com
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
A Gem in Our Own Back Yard: This Montco Community Offers Year-Round Appeal
The enchanting town of Ambleris just thirty minutes away from Philadelphia (and an even shorter commute for Montco residents), but visitors are recognizing the gem as a perfect weekend getaway, writes Beth Price-Williams for OnlyinYourState.
sanatogapost.com
Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
Popular Shopping Center in Plumstead Township to be Reopened This Spring
After months of reconstruction and updates, a shopping center in Bucks County will soon be reopened to local shoppers. Jeff Werner wrote about the center of the Doylestown Patch. The Cross Keys Place Shopping Center of Plumstead Township will be reopening sometime this spring. After months of closures for updates...
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
fox29.com
Local hospital unveils new center for victims of abuse
PHILADELPHIA - Patients seeking care after experiencing abuse will now have a dedicated new space at Jefferson Abington Hospital. Hospital staff and community partners held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday night in commemoration of the "Safe Center" opening to the public. While it’s considered to be part of the Emergency...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
fox29.com
'We're pretty desperate': Montgomery County community frantically searching for missing mother
LIMERICK TWP, Pa. - A frantic search is underway for a Montgomery County mom who was reported missing a week ago after she failed to pick up her son from school. Investigators say Brown was last seen by a "friend and business associate" on last Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day.
'No credible sightings' of missing Montgomery County mom, DA says
Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.
Comments / 0