dexerto.com
Apex Legends Predator players caught red-handed 6-man teaming in Ranked
A set of Apex Legends Predator and Masters players have been exposed 6-man teaming in Ranked to unfairly gain RP. If you want to up the stakes in your Apex Legends matches, queueing for Ranked is the best option as it allows you to rise up through the tiers and test your skills against opponents of a similar level.
First picture of man, 29, stabbed to death while ‘minding own business’
A man killed in a “brutal” stabbing while “minding his own business” in a south London park has been pictured for the first time. Kalabe Legesse, 29, was found suffering a stab injury on Strakers Road, near Peckham Rye Park and Common, on 30 December. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8.30pm, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.A post-mortem examination later revealed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, shared pictures of a candlelit vigil for...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
Mum found dead after gaming friends notice she's been offline for 48 hours
Lauren Black, mother to two sons and resident of Renfrew, Scotland, was found dead in her home after her gaming friend noticed she had been offline for an unusual amount of time. She was 36 years old. At the moment, Police Scotland are undertaking an investigation into what happened to...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
dexerto.com
Woman KOs date with bowling ball and bowls a strike in disturbing viral video
A woman is going viral after she used a bowling ball to strike a man in the head in a disturbing bowling alley incident. The year isn’t even a month old and we’ve already seen plenty of viral fights to kick off 2023 such as the infamous Waffle House brawl between customers and employees.
dexerto.com
Fight erupts after TikToker cuts in line of 40-minute queue for a drink
In a viral TikTok, an influencer was called out after cutting in line during the Nashville Ball for drinks, where the customers were supposedly waiting for over 40 minutes. The confrontation resulted in a physical fight between two women. Fights and confrontations posted on TikTok tend to go viral, as...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds to complaints over “boring” Ranked split in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has responded to complaints about the “beyond boring” 76-day Ranked split and confirmed it won’t be this long again. While a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking down opponents in pubs, others want to compete in a more high-stakes environment. Well,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police to knock on doors of 1,000 people illegally streaming TV this week
Police will visit 1,000 homes this week as part of a crackdown on illegal TV streaming. Customers to be targeted have been identified from a huge database in a major ongoing criminal investigation, reports The Mirror. Officers will knock on doors this week and homeowners could face prosecution. The crackdown...
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six player accidentally swatted himself after calling out in-game
A man accidentally called 911 by sitting on a phone while playing Rainbow Six Siege, the operator dispatched police to his location upon hearing that he had “killed two people.”. Swatting is the illegal act of making a false report to police in order to illicit an armed response...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul & KSI trade blows in explosive Twitter spaces chat amid contract negotiations
It’s all but inevitable KSI and Jake Paul will eventually fight, but until that day comes, the two continue to trade blows online as this time, the pair erupted in a heated Twitter space amid alleged contract negotiations. From the early days of the influencer boxing takeover, KSI and...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players voice concerns as active player count declines on Steam
Warzone 2 players fear the worst after a decline in active player count catches the attention of content creators. Modern Warfare 2 shattered records at launch, surpassing 25 million players in just five days. MW2 reached a peak player count of 488,897 on November 20, which coincidently came four days after Warzone 2’s release.
