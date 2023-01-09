A man killed in a “brutal” stabbing while “minding his own business” in a south London park has been pictured for the first time. Kalabe Legesse, 29, was found suffering a stab injury on Strakers Road, near Peckham Rye Park and Common, on 30 December. Police and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8.30pm, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.A post-mortem examination later revealed the cause of death to be a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart.Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, shared pictures of a candlelit vigil for...

3 DAYS AGO