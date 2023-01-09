Read full article on original website
Mayor Sylvester Turner Chosen as 2023 Grand Marshal “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future”
HOUSTON, TEXAS…. The Black Heritage Society, in partnership with the City of Houston, is having its 45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Day Parade & Festival on Monday, January 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. The 45th MLK Jr. Parade is free to the public and is held downtown starting on Lamar @Smith Street. The MLK 2023 theme is “Climbing the Mountain to a Better Future.”
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
Harris County leaders to address alarming construction worker fatality rate
Three construction workers die a week in the Houston metropolitan area, according to one expert.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
fox26houston.com
Galveston Restaurant weeks underway now through February 5
GALVESTON, Texas - You’re going out to eat anyway, it might as well be for a great cause!. It’s time to hit the island to enjoy the winter culinary tradition that gives you a chance to dine out for charity. Galveston Restaurant Weeks is officially underway through February...
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
houstonpublicmedia.org
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
fox26houston.com
Missouri City police officer, Houston mayoral candidate charged with assaulting boyfriend
HOUSTON - A Missouri City Police Officer and Houston Mayoral candidate has posted bond after being charged with assaulting her live-in boyfriend. One of her campaign slogans is "Back the Blue but not bullies in blue," but now she's accused of at least two acts of violence, including allegations of using her police-issued baton and taser in domestic disputes.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one
HOUSTON - A Houston woman received keys to a new home Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her previous house. "I didn’t show it, you’re not supposed to, but I was miserable," said Dorothy J. Diggs. We first did a news report with Diggs in August, five years after...
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
austinnews.net
Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh sworn in as US' 1st female Sikh judge
Texas [US], January 9 (ANI): On what was a historic day for Houston, Texas, Harris County Judge Manpreet Monica Singh, of Indian origin, became the first female Sikh judge in the US, reported ABC 13. "Mama we made it! It is a 'true honor' to rep the people of Harris...
Houston City Council to decide whether to get rid of late fees for public libraries
HOUSTON — Soon, you may not have to pay a fine for returning a book late to a Houston public library. The Houston City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on whether to get rid of overdue fees, effective immediately. “We’ve worked with our financial department. We wanted...
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
