5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Traditional Music Festival Founder George Portz passes away
(Shiloh, Illinois, Festus) For the past 32 years, George Portz of Shiloh, Illinois showcased the Traditional Music Festival which eventually found its home at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Sadly, George passed away over the weekend at the age of 70. The Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry, says George was such a great person to work with.
St. Louis American
High school sports year in review
*The East St. Louis Flyers rolled to another Illinois Class 6A state championship with head coach Darren Sunkett picking up his 200th career victory. The Flyers defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win a 10th state championship. The Flyers had speed, talent at every position and incredible size on the offensive line, which was led by 6'7" 350-pound Alabama recruit Miles McVay.
theprescotttimes.com
Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams wants billboards celebrating Cuonzo Martin in St. Louis
Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams spent some time reflecting on his relationship with former Missouri men's basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin during Monday's "Buzz Williams Radio Show." The Texas A&M and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to play in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday at...
townandstyle.com
The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23
Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
stljewishlight.org
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is source of joy, pride for two Jewish St. Louis women
For decades, St. Louis women over 60 have kept the spice of life alive by competing for the title of Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant. The event, which is currently looking for contestants for its 2023 edition on April 30th, celebrates and honors women who have reached the “age of elegance.”
edglentoday.com
Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located
EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
FOX2now.com
Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville
An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Missouri
Missouri might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Missouri.
Alestle
Questions about SIUE’s logo change, answered
To answer questions about SIUE’s new logo, The Alestle talked to Heather Kniffel, Creative Director and former interim Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications. Why change the logo?. Kniffel said the leadership and chancellor’s council felt like the brand needed to evolve to reflect the areas they want...
feastmagazine.com
The fluffy, chewy doughnuts of your dreams are at Mochi Donut Factory
St. Louis has a new family-owned doughnut shop specializing in a lighter alternative to the standard fried treat. Mochi Donut Factory debuted in September, featuring its namesake mochi doughnuts, which are a cross between an American-style doughnut and Japanese mochi (chewy rice cakes) that have a fluffy, chewy texture in a circular pull-apart shape.
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B
After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.
The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
