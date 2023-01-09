ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Traditional Music Festival Founder George Portz passes away

(Shiloh, Illinois, Festus) For the past 32 years, George Portz of Shiloh, Illinois showcased the Traditional Music Festival which eventually found its home at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Sadly, George passed away over the weekend at the age of 70. The Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry, says George was such a great person to work with.
SHILOH, IL
St. Louis American

High school sports year in review

*The East St. Louis Flyers rolled to another Illinois Class 6A state championship with head coach Darren Sunkett picking up his 200th career victory. The Flyers defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 57-7 to win a 10th state championship. The Flyers had speed, talent at every position and incredible size on the offensive line, which was led by 6'7" 350-pound Alabama recruit Miles McVay.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandstyle.com

The Veiled Prophet Organization: 1.11.23

Challenging times bring out the best in people, and nowhere is that more evident than in St. Louis, where philanthropy and service are as integral to the region’s identity as the Mississippi River or Gateway Arch. At the center of the city’s helping heart are the Veiled Prophet Foundation and its Community Service Initiative, which offer members and their loved ones a wealth of opportunities to make St. Louis a better place to live.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Potential Threat at Edwardsville High School Investigated by Police, Subject Quickly Located

EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday afternoon, Edwardsville High School received an anonymous email tip regarding a possible threat of a school shooting at the school. "We promptly began working with our School Resource Officer, Sgt. Matt Evers, and the Edwardsville Police Department, who investigated the threat," Edwardsville School District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said. "The subject of the potential threat was quickly identified and located. It was determined that there was no imminent threat to any of our students.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Alestle

Questions about SIUE’s logo change, answered

To answer questions about SIUE’s new logo, The Alestle talked to Heather Kniffel, Creative Director and former interim Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications. Why change the logo?. Kniffel said the leadership and chancellor’s council felt like the brand needed to evolve to reflect the areas they want...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

The fluffy, chewy doughnuts of your dreams are at Mochi Donut Factory

St. Louis has a new family-owned doughnut shop specializing in a lighter alternative to the standard fried treat. Mochi Donut Factory debuted in September, featuring its namesake mochi doughnuts, which are a cross between an American-style doughnut and Japanese mochi (chewy rice cakes) that have a fluffy, chewy texture in a circular pull-apart shape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B

After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.

The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company was founded in 1898 by George Preston Dorris, Sr., vice-president and senior engineer, and president, John L. French. This company manufactured automobiles at 1211–13 North Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. From 1899 to 1907, it was the first of many companies in St. Louis making automobiles. The horseless carriage, the St. Louis, was developed at this company and the vehicles had the advertisement slogan of Rigs that Run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Saturday Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County

David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
FESTUS, MO
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy