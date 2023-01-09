Read full article on original website
South Korea seeks to improve foreign access to its markets
SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will unveil a range of measures in the coming months to open its domestic financial markets, including plans to extend trading hours on the foreign exchange market, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
thefastmode.com
International Insurtech bolttech Partners with AIS to Deliver Embedded Protection Services
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand's leading mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ programme. The AIS Care+ programme allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for any...
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Nokia to Upgrade Nationwide IP Network
Nokia announced it has been selected to upgrade VodafoneZiggo’s nationwide IP network, expanding the two companies’ long-term relationship. With the deployment, VodafoneZiggo is building a network to enablea new generation of fixed and mobile services, including 5G, and to provide sufficient scale and quality of service (QoS)for theanticipated growth in network traffic and advanced services over the next decade.
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing says profit slid 2% in first quarter
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Fast Retailing Co (9983.T), owner of clothing brand Uniqlo, reported on Thursday that first quarter earnings had slid 2% following last year's record figure.
thefastmode.com
Keysight to Coordinate European 6G Testbed Program
Keysight Technologies announced the company joins forces with sixteen organizations to create 6G-SANDBOX, a pan-European testbed for 6G experimentation and validation of 5G-Advanced and 6G capabilities. As a part of 6G-SANDBOX, Keysight will act as the project coordinator. Funded by Horizon Europe, 6G-SANDBOX is one of 35 new projects launched...
thefastmode.com
Network Automation to Remain a Priority, Evolve and Mature in 2023
The recent pandemic forced companies to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation and adapt to the new way of doing business. We saw companies of all sizes, across all industries, compelled to invest in advanced, collaborative technologies. But perhaps most notably, there also has been a significant increase in investment with respect to network automation, for both enterprises and telcos.
thefastmode.com
Juniper, NEC Electrify Powerco’s Wi-Fi User Experience
Juniper Networks announced that they have been selected by Powerco, New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor, to design and deploy an innovative new Wi-Fi network across its sites nationwide. Powerco delivers electricity and gas to over 1.1 million customers, linked up to its grid via 28,441km of...
thefastmode.com
IDT Global Partners with XConnect to Tackle Robocalls with Intelligent DNO Data
XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has partnered with IDT Global, the wholesale voice and SMS division of IDT Corporation, a global provider of communications services, to utilise XConnect’s RealNumber DNO database that contains over 6 billion local and toll-free numbers in North America.
thefastmode.com
Lynk Launches World’s 2nd and 3rd Commercial Cell-Towers-in-Space
Lynk Global (Lynk), the world’s leading satellite direct-to-standard-phone telecoms company, announced the successful launch and deployment of two more satellites in the company’s commercial cell-towers-in-space constellation. These satellites are covered by the world’s first and only commercial satellitedirect-to-standard- phone license that Lynk received from the FCC in September...
thefastmode.com
Qualcomm Intros Satellite-Based Two-way Capable Messaging Solution
Qualcomm Technologies announced Snapdragon Satellite — the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world1, starting with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation, Snapdragon Satellite will enable OEMs and other service providers to offer truly global coverage. The solution for smartphones utilizes Iridium’s weather-resilient L-band spectrum for uplink and downlink.
thefastmode.com
Building a More Reliable Road to the Metaverse Featured
There is no denying that connectivity has become an essential part of our daily lives - at home, at work and everywhere in between. And as we continue to immerse ourselves in the internet, the lines between the physical and virtual worlds are ever more blurry. Welcome to the metaverse... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
