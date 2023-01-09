State of Defense/Specialists as Offseason Starts

On the roster now: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, DeMarcus Walker, Mario Edwards, Kevin Strong, Naquan Jones, Da’Shawn Hand (IR), Sam Okuayinonu (PS), Jayden Peevy (PS), Curtis Brooks (PS).
What lies ahead: The first priority, of course, is finding a way to extend Simmons, who has one year left on his rookie contract. The two-time Pro Bowler wasn’t as impactful this season as last, but he was playing on a bum ankle for much of the season. In his first eight games (Simmons aggravated his ankle injury in his eighth game), Simmons totaled 5.5 sacks and 35 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. In his final seven games, Simmons posted 2.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. Pay the man. Speaking of doling out dollars, Tart, a restricted free agent, will need a new deal following his most productive season. He’s more valuable than stats show. Walker, Edwards, Strong and Hand are all pending unrestricted free agents. The Titans might like to bring Walker back, but he will likely have other suitors after posting career highs of seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 32 tackles.
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said...
The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
CLEVELAND — After firing Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in the market for a new defensive coordinator. What follows is a list of five candidates the Browns could consider as they begin their search for a new defensive coordinator. Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach,...
The Denver Broncos were a mess in 2022, but they’re already looking to put the disappointing season behind them. Star wide receiver Courtland Sutton expressed his confidence for the 2023 season, indicating that he thinks Russell Wilson is poised for a major bounce-back next year. Following the 4-13 campaign, Sutton made a bold claim about the Broncos’ franchise quarterback, suggesting an All-Pro or Pro Bowl season is looming in 2023, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.com.
The Patriots and Falcons will be coaching prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl next month. That means New England might not be undergoing an offensive coordinator change, as NESN’s Zack Cox explained: “The process for picking those teams goes by draft order, and teams that’ll have new (head coaches) or coordinators aren’t considered.”
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium might have been the official passing of the torch from one elite defensive end to another. As the game's final seconds ticked off the clock, Nick Bosa and Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt met at midfield, where the 25-year-old was seen embracing the future Hall of Famer after Watt previously announced his retirement after the 2022 NFL season.
Comments / 0