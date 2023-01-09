Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December.
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
SEEN HIM? Man stabs woman at Brooklyn eatery after smashing front door with chair
Police identified a man Wednesday who they believed stabbed a woman repeatedly at a Downtown Brooklyn restaurant after forcing his way inside with a chair.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday.
NYPD: 37-year-old fatally struck by car in Brooklyn
Police say a 37-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Brooklyn.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville.
Man gets 25 years in prison for slashing French tourist's throat in Harlem
A man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for the unprovoked slashing of a French tourist’s throat in Harlem two years ago, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday.
bkreader.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Brooklyn Bar
A man was stabbed to death after an argument outside a Brooklyn bar Tuesday, police sources said. The 30-year-old victim got into it with another man outside Kaché Restaurant and Lounge on Flatbush Ave. near Avenue O in Marine Park around 8:15 p.m., cops and sources said. The argument...
Man, 21, critically injured in Nassau crash: police
A 21-year-old man was left critically injured after being struck by a car in Baldwin Monday night.
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Comments / 0