Queens, NY

fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. in the West Brighton neighborhood. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. EMS rushed him to Richmond University Medical Center. He did not survive his wounds.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4 suspects sold undercover NYPD officers 50 guns in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Four suspects have been charged with trafficking more than 50 guns in Brooklyn - some sold steps from churches and schools. The feds say the suspects were part of a major gun trafficking ring in Brooklyn. A NYCHA development in the Canarsi section of Brooklyn was quiet Wednesday, but according to prosecutors it was the favorite marketplace of a local gun trafficking gang that sold guns and drugs to undercover cops. "The defendants sold the NYPD undercover officer over 50 guns," said Brooklyn U.S. attorney Breon Peace. Prosecutors said two of the defendants bought the guns in Virginia. They were then...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Brooklyn Monday night, police said. Authorities found Reginald Thawney, 50, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., police said. Thawney was taken to the hospital, where he died. No other […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Man Stabbed to Death Outside Brooklyn Bar

A man was stabbed to death after an argument outside a Brooklyn bar Tuesday, police sources said. The 30-year-old victim got into it with another man outside Kaché Restaurant and Lounge on Flatbush Ave. near Avenue O in Marine Park around 8:15 p.m., cops and sources said. The argument...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested

On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

