ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s veneer of compromise cracks

MADISON — So much for “unity.”. Just days into the new session it looks like Gov. Tony Evers’ has ripped off his compromise disguise. The Democrat, who just last week preached unity and finding common ground with the Republican majority in the Legislature, now says conservatives can forget about a flat tax or universal school choice this session.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner blasted for voting comments

A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling for a Republican member who bragged about GOP efforts to suppress votes in Milwaukee to resign from the bipartisan panel. Commissioner Robert Spindell’s comments sent in an email to Republicans in the 4th Congressional District were first reported on Tuesday by Urban Milwaukee. On Wednesday, fellow Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic attorney, said Spindell should step down from the six-member commission. Thomsen tweeted that Spindell “has shown he cannot be fair and should resign.” Spindell did not return a message seeking comment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

Szafir: Act 10 is the 'gift that keeps on giving'

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever, and at least one fiscal conservative says Act 10 should get some of the credit. CJ Szafir is the president of the Institute for Reforming Government, but in 2011 he was the policy advisor to former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Szafir said the reforms included in Act 10 lowered the cost of local government in particular,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Republicans and Democrats are working together on expungement

Republicans and Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature are working together to make it easier to clear your criminal record. They are seeking co-sponsorship of LRB 0955/1, which would update decades-old legislation and give millions their freedom back. According to the Sentencing Project, “between 70 million and 100 million — or...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke over 20 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed. The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment

(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Bail reform proposed again

MADISON — State Rep. Cindi Duchow has been on a crusade for years to tighten up Wisconsin’s bail laws, and the effort began close to home. “I have been working on this a long time,” the Delafield Republican told Empower Wisconsin last week. “It started mainly when a man on my street was charged with molesting his grandchildren and was out on ($75,000) bail. For several months he was free.”
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin cigarette sales go up in smoke due to higher taxes, smoking bans

MADISON, Wis. — Cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeted over the past 20 years, fueled by higher taxes and smoking bans, a report released Wednesday showed.The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022, the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said. On a per capita basis, more than 32 packs of cigarettes were sold per resident in 2022 compared with nearly 78 in 2001.During that time span, a statewide smoking ban took effect, taxes were increased on cigarettes three times and there was a growth in substitute products like vaping, the report noted. The statewide smoking ban, which included bars and restaurants, took effect in 2011. State taxes were increased in 2002, 2008 and 2009, while federal taxes also increased in 2002 and 2009.That report details only legally purchased cigarettes. It notes that due to higher taxes in Wisconsin, some smokers may have illegally smuggled cigarettes or legally purchased them in other states where taxes are lowered.Wisconsin's current tax on a pack of cigarettes is $2.52, above the median of $1.78 and 16th highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Oregon’s new governor to be sworn in, discuss her priorities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Liberal Democrat Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s new governor on Monday, ascending to the state’s highest office after serving a record nine years as state House speaker and becoming one of the first openly elected lesbian governors in the country.
OREGON STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans Working on Constitutional Amendments

(AP) Republican lawmakers are moving quickly in the opening days of the legislative session to work around Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature in his first term. Four constitutional amendments primarily supported by Republicans could be put before voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?

Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy