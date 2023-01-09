Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man dies after going through lake in Otter Tail County while snowmobiling
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A 64-year-old man has reportedly died after falling into the water at Otter Tail Lake. Authorities say the man was initially rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into the lake. All the victims but one were initially accounted for, sending emergency crews into the icy water to rescue the final victim. His condition was unknown at the time, but his death was announced yesterday. No word on whether there were any other injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn. Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
kvrr.com
Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Dies At Hospital, Others Rescued
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man has died after he and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into Otter Tail Lake Saturday evening. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake around 7:30 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
wdayradionow.com
People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake
(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
lakesarearadio.net
Polar Fest Plunge Celebrating 27th Year in Detroit Lakes February 25
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual tradition of jumping into the ice cold waters of lake Detroit known as the Polar Fest Plunge will be celebrating their 27th year on February 25. The Polar Fest Plunge, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes gives residents...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day on...
valleynewslive.com
Benefit held for West Fargo woman who suffered from a heart attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tracie Johnson of West Fargo, ND, felt something was wrong in November. She soon had a heart attack. A benefit was held for her in Horace, ND, since she is the sole provider for her family and she hasn’t been able to return to work yet.
kvrr.com
Brandt murder trial moved to Wahpeton
FARGO (KVRR) – The trial for a man accused of killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota is being moved to Wahpeton. A judge approved a change of venue for the trial for Shannon Brandt. Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, says the trial is being...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Public Schools looking to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools are preparing to purchase 75 acres of land from Sanford North. This is all set before the upcoming school board meeting on Tuesday. The plan was set in motion in late November, with the idea of setting the land aside...
kvrr.com
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
Comments / 0