Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick
Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Taylor Heinicke emotional after perhaps his final game as a Commander
FedEx Field was a good place to be for fans of the Washington Commanders on Sunday after the home team blew out the Dallas Cowboys, 26-6, in the season finale. In addition, it was perhaps the final game of Daniel Snyder’s 23-year tenure as owner. Lost in the excitement...
Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to Bengals' accusations
The Cincinnati Bengals accused the Baltimore Ravens of “cheap” actions during the Week 18 encounter between the two. Now the Ravens have responded through head coach John Harbaugh. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh had this to say on the topic: “I studied the game really closely. It’s...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday
The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year. Monday morning, the Browns made a change. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling...
NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
NBC Sports
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon
Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Cowboys lose backup center to waiver wire
Even after the regular season officially concluded on Sunday, the Cowboys continued making their usual personnel moves as they gear up for what they hope is a long postseason run. But their latest bit of roster shuffling has backfired, leaving them just a little bit thinner at a position that’s...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
thecomeback.com
NFL team announces shocking firing
The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NBC Sports
Former NFL running back, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Former NFL running back Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White, who led the Trojans to the 1978 national championship, remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He...
How Much Improvement Ryan Poles Saw in Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles saw extensive improvement in Justin Fields from the midpoint of the year on, and seems sold on his QB.
Comments / 0