wtmj.com
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-ravaged California scrambled to clean up and repair widespread damage on Wednesday as the lashing rain eased in many areas, although thunderstorms led a new atmospheric river into the northern half of the state. The plume of moisture lurking off the coast stretched all the...
wtmj.com
Wyoming governor: ‘Make hay’ and save amid near-$1B surplus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s Republican governor is urging state lawmakers to save half of a nearly $1 billion surplus that follows a dramatic turnaround in the state’s economy. Other fiscally flush states right now include Texas, Minnesota and Wisconsin, which have surpluses in the billions. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s spending priorities outlined in his annual state of the state speech Wednesday include state employee raises. Last year, Wyoming was still clawing back from a deficit at one time projected to top $1 billion. Wyoming is a major oil and gas producer and high energy prices have turned the deficit into a sudden windfall.
wtmj.com
Robin Vos talks bipartisan cooperation, Wisconsin surplus & tax breaks on The Steve Scaffidi Show
MILWAUKEE — Steve Scaffidi was joined by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday morning to discuss his recent conversations with Governor Tony Evers, the state surplus, abortion laws, tax breaks and more. Mere days after speaking with the Governor, Scaffidi asked Vos about the relationship between Evers and...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Republicans look to undo ‘conversion therapy’ ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are looking to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2020. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s rules committee blocked it then and was poised to do so again Thursday. Implementing a temporary ban allows Republican lawmakers to avoid a veto from Evers. LGBTQ rights advocates oppose the practice, citing research suggesting it can increase the risk of suicide and depression.
