Heroes, zeros from Jets’ loss to Dolphins: Mike LaFleur had another brutal day

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNEZz_0k7xa4uH00

Heroes, zeros and the full blitz from the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Hero

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder with 18 seconds left to give Miami the lead.

Zero

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had another brutal day and his unit failed to score a touchdown for the third straight game. LaFleur’s commitment to a run game that was not working was puzzling Sunday. He is squarely on the hot seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lYTO_0k7xa4uH00
Mike LaFleur had another brutal performance in the Jets’ loss to the Dolphins on Jan. 8.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post
Unsung hero see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35We0Y_0k7xa4uH00 Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh

Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson was not dynamic (20-for-31, 152 yards) but he managed the game well and did not turn the ball over against a tough Jets defense. The third-stringer got his team into the playoffs.

Key stat

0 Touchdowns scored by the Jets in three straight games, just the second team in the last decade to go that long without reaching the end zone. Washington did it in 2019.

Quote

“This time next year, we’re going to be in the playoffs.” — Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner

