California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Picks Ex-Military Chief and COVID Tsar as Defence Minister
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country's fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister, his office said on Monday. Carlito Galvez, 60, headed the Philippines' COVID-19 task force and as a regional army commander was in 2017...
US News and World Report
Germany Will Not Arm Taiwan, Senior Lawmaker Says
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Germany will not provide Taiwan with weapons and has not been asked to do so, as the situation is different from Ukraine's, a senior German lawmaker said on Wednesday while on a trip to Taipei. Democratically-ruled Taiwan, viewed by China as its own territory, has faced increased...
Seeking Northern Ireland solution, UK foreign minister hosts EU talks
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will on Monday seek to inject fresh momentum into talks with the EU on resolving disputes over a post-Brexit trade relationship when he hosts the European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London.
US News and World Report
South African Power Cuts Worsen as Eskom Extends Worst-Ever Outages
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African power cuts worsened on Wednesday as struggling state utility Eskom said it would extend its worst-ever outages until further notice. The "Stage 6" power cuts mean six to eight hours a day without power for most South Africans and require up to 6,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity to be shed from the national grid.
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
US News and World Report
Philippines Top Court Voids Old South China Sea Energy Deal
MANILA (Reuters) - The Supreme Court in the Philippines on Tuesday declared the country's 2005 energy exploration agreement with Chinese and Vietnamese firms was illegal, ruling the constitution does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources. The decision, on an agreement that expired in 2008, could complicate efforts by...
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Digital advances to increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems
Digital advances will increase the sustainability of global fisheries and preserve marine ecosystems. Off the rugged coastline of Iceland, five fishing vessels are part of a project to test a state-of-the-art machine for capturing information about the catch of the day. A first of its kind, the initiative aims to help meet the need for more detailed data on the state of our seas.
US News and World Report
Canada, Mexico Win Auto Rules Trade Dispute With U.S.
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada and Mexico have won their challenge to the U.S. interpretation of content rules for autos under the new North American trade pact, a dispute panel ruled on Wednesday, a decision that favors parts makers north and south of the U.S. border. A year ago Canada and...
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased...
US News and World Report
At Least 17 Dead in Deadliest Day of Anti-Government Protests in Peru
LIMA/JULIACA (Reuters) -At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country's human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo. The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near...
UK becoming less attractive for investment, manufacturers warn
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain has become less competitive and less attractive to foreign investors as a result of soaring energy costs and recent political turmoil, manufacturers said in an industry survey released on Monday.
US News and World Report
Prince Harry Hits Out at Press Over Reports of Afghan Killings in Book
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry has hit back at "hurtful" responses to his record-selling memoir, saying he was particularly upset by the "lie" he had boasted that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot. In his book "Spare", King Charles's younger son...
US News and World Report
Russia to Rescue ISS Crew on Backup Rocket After Capsule Leak
(Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it would launch another Soyuz spacecraft next month to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station after their original capsule was struck by a micrometeoroid and started leaking last month. The leak came from a tiny puncture - less...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Officer Reveals Details of Rare Interaction With NATO
HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with...
