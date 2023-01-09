ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Most-Anticipated Fantasy Shows Coming Out in 2023

By Amanda Mullen
 3 days ago

The year 2022 was a solid one for fantasy television , with shows like House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power making their debuts. Sadly, those series aren’t likely to return until 2024 at the earliest. However, there are still some highly anticipated fantasy shows coming out in 2023. Here are the four we’re most excited to watch.

1. ‘Mayfair Witches’

After the success of 2022’s Interview With the Vampire , AMC is adding to its lineup of Anne Rice adaptations, bringing viewers Mayfair Witches. Starring Alexandra Daddario, the show follows a neurosurgeon with deadly psychic abilities. It promises to be one of the breakout fantasy shows coming out in 2023. And with Daddario headlining, we’re confident we’ll get stellar performances throughout.

Mayfair Witches premieres on Jan. 8, 2023.

2. ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Siajc_0k7xZlyK00
Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in ‘Shadow and Bone’ | Dávid Lukács/Netflix

Shadow and Bone proved a hit when it debuted on Netflix back in 2021, and season 2 will premiere on the platform this spring. Of all the fantasy shows coming out in 2023, Shadow and Bone is among the most anticipated. With the Darkling (Ben Barnes) still alive — and angry after his loss to Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) — there’s bound to be some major fallout. That means more action and suspense for viewers.

Fans of Leigh Bardugo’s book series will also see more of the characters and world they know and love as Shadow and Bone Season 2 unfolds. That’s more than enough reason to tune in for the next chapter of the Sun Summoner’s story.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres March 16, 2023.

3. ‘The Witcher’ Season 3

The Witcher Season 3 is probably the most bittersweet fantasy show coming out in 2023. Although the series remains one of Netflix’s biggest hits, this outing will see Henry Cavill bidding farewell to the role of Geralt of Rivia. That means it’s a must-watch for fans of the actor and the character.

Of course, The Witcher Season 2 ended on a pretty huge cliffhanger — so, those hoping for answers will want to watch the next outing as well. We’re likely to see more growth from Ciri (Freya Allen) and her found family. There’s also a reckoning coming after that big villain reveal.

The Witcher Season 3 is slated to arrive during the summer of 2023.

4. ‘Carnival Row’ Season 2

Related

4 Best Book-to-TV Adaptations That Came Out in 2022

Fans of Amazon’s steampunk fantasy, Carnival Row, have waited years for another batch of episodes. Fortunately, Carnival Row Season 2 is among the fantasy shows coming out in 2023 — and this outing will serve as the series’ last, so it’s not to be missed. Season 1 left the fae — and Philo (Orlando Bloom) in a precarious situation. The new episodes will, hopefully, see them finding a way out of it.

Carnival Row Season 2 premieres on Feb. 17, 2023.

