‘RHOSCL’: How Jen Shah Celebrated Being Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison

By Brenda Alexander
 3 days ago

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has faced her punishment for her role in a fraudulent scheme, and she’s headed to prison. Shah lives the most extravagant lifestyle of the cast, and her co-stars and fans have long questioned how she afford such. It was discovered that she schemed others out of their money to fund hers. While she’s admitted guilt, she enjoyed a night out on the day of her emotional sentencing.

Jen Shah -Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Jen Shah reactions to being sentenced to 6.5 years in prison plus five years of supervised release

Prosecutors say that Shah was the mastermind and biggest perpetrator in the telemarketing scheme in which she and others defrauded the elderly by selling and upselling them fake marketing products for their businesses. She was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison, as well as five years supervised release. An emotional Shah sobbed as she told the court that “with the proper medication, I can now see what happened,” TMZ reports.

Her attorney later told the media outlet that she’s at peace with her prison sentence and “vows to pay her debt” to victims. Her lwayer added: “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt.”

Initially, Shah pleaded not guilty after her arrest , but changed her tune three weeks before the trial was set to begin. Her legal team alleged that once she realized the mountain of evidence against her, she had no choice but to tell the truth. She faced up to 14 years in prison for her crimes.

The reality star dined at an NYC Italian restaurant after her sentencing hearing

While some would have gone home and curled into a ball after being sentenced, Shah enjoyed a fancy dinner. A source gave Page Six all the details about her dinner party for 20.

The group enjoyed food and libations at the Italian hotspot Valbella at the Park in Midtown Manhattan the same day she was sentenced. The source noted that Shah and her squad were “eating and drinking” on the restaurant’s second floor. “She had two people standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos,” the source added.

The restaurant wouldn’t confirm Shah’s reservation. The source noted that Shah stood in the doorway, trying to figure out “how to leave without being photographed,” but she was still caught exiting the establishment.

She has to turn herself in and will more than likely be fired from ‘RHOSLC’

Shah better get all of her five-course meals in now as she has to turn herself into a federal prison on Feb. 17. She’ll serve her time in a Texas prison, which a judger will determine at a later date after they review her case further to see where she best fits.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has already revealed that with the amount of time Shah was facing before her sentencing, it was unlikely that she’d return for Season 4. Shah also skipped the reunion, alleging producers tried to force her to discuss her case, which she says she was not legally allowed to do.

Comments / 0

 

