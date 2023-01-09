ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Netlfix Alum Engaged to Former Football Player

By Brenda Alexander
 3 days ago

Netflix had a hit on its hands with the short-lived but popular Selling Tampa . The show followed successful relators in the Florida area, and one of its stars dated a former Miami Dolphin. The couple recently announced their engagement, which comes after a few years of dating and the birth of their first child together.

Netflix logo | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Sharelle Rosado is the owner of the realty group that the Netflix series ‘Selling Tampa’ is centered on

The Selling Sunset spinoff is focused on Rosado and her brokerage, Allure Realty , which is comprised of all women realtors of color who sell luxury real estate in the area. She also owns Allure Realty in Miami.

The trailer opens with a cast member saying Rosado was a force in the real estate industry and opted to open her own brokerage.  “Sharelle Rosado is a boss-a** b*tch that makes sh*t happen,” Rosado, an Army vet, says about herself in the trailer.

Of course, there’s drama and major competition between the realtors. There are issues of realtors meeting their quota, and the cattiness of those who desire Rosado’s attention. One realtor considered going out on her own to start her own firm and poached some of Allure’s top realtors.

Midway through the season, Rosado reveals she’s in a relationship with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson . By the season finale, she discovers she’s pregnant with their first child together. With Johnson, the blended family has 10 children in total.

She’s now engaged to Chad Johnson

A year after giving birth to their daughter Serenity, Johnson planned a surprise proposal in Miami for his longtime love. The newly engaged couple chatted with PEOPLE Magazine about their memorable evening.

