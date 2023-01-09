ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​’RHOA’: What Kenya Moore Thinks About Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Mike Hill

By Brenda Alexander
 3 days ago

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is healing after her divorce from Mike Hill has been finalized. Bailey left the show after Season 13 to focus on her marriage and other ventures, but she’s since announced her return to the show as a “friend” character . But as she continues to move forward from her breakup, her fellow Housewives have been by her side, including her longtime friend Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey | Paras Griffin/WireImage

Kenya Moore is in an ongoing divorce battle

Moore married Daly within six months of dating in a private ceremony in St Lucia in 2017. They welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, the following year. Things didn’t last long as they announced their split ahead of the Season 12 premiere of RHOA .

Throughout the season, viewers watched as Daly often seemed irritated and dismissive of Moore. There were also reports that he hated filming and refused to do so on several occasions, making Moore’s job harder. Despite Moore constantly going above and beyond to try and make things work, Daly appeared to grow more frustrated and seemingly lashed out at his wife.

Despite separating in 2019 and Moore filing for divorce in 2021 , there have been moments of reconciliation. Ultimately, Moore moved on because she felt Daly was tugging on her heart.

Their divorce has dragged out. But she recently updated Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live talk show about where things stand, and there hasn’t been much movement.

“Soon. I’m hoping [it will be finalized] soon,” she said on the show. “The world’s longest divorce.” They’ve battled in court over custody issues and finances, as Moore didn’t have a prenup, which she now regrets.

The ‘RHOA’ star shares her thoughts on Cynthia Bailey’s divorce

Bailey wed sportscaster Mike Hill in Oct. 2020. Moore served as a bridesmaid at the wedding. But Bailey filed for divorce in Oct. 2022. Their separation announcement came amid their second wedding anniversary. Bailey opened up about the split while appearing at 2022 BravoCon.

During the same appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Moore was asked if she’d given Bailey “any advice.” Moore revealed that she hadn’t and didn’t find it necessary.

“I think she’s got it,” Moore said. “You know, we talked through it. I knew things that were going on before a lot of other people, and I think she’s going to be OK. I mean, she’s Cynthia Bailey… She’ll be OK.”

Bailey said several things led to the split with Hill, including distance and their friendship deteriorating. The former supermodel says she and Hill remain close friends and supporters of one another.

Cynthia Bailey hasn’t given up on love ​​

Despite two divorces, Bailey is a hopeless romantic. And she’s not letting her split from Hill get her down. “Oh, Cynthia Bailey is still looking for love,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE, though getting married again may not be in the cards for her again. “I live for love. I’m always going to go for it. Until I get this thing right, I absolutely will never give up on love.

