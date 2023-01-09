ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You” uses lyrics from one of Bob Dylan’s songs.
  • Darius Rucker from Hootie & the Blowfish discussed why the song was a Dyan tribute.
  • Two versions of the song by two different artists became hits.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uu7VO_0k7xZgYh00
Bob Dylan | Bettmann / Contributor

Some of Bob Dylan ‘s songs from the 1970s inspired Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You.” Initially, Dylan’s label had no issue with this. Subsequently, the band had to hand over some money.

2 Bob Dylan songs inspired Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’

During a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone , Rucker discussed the history of “Only Wanna Be with You.” “That was a straight tribute to [Dylan],” says Rucker. “I wrote it around the time I was listening to Blood on the Tracks every day.”

“Only Wanna Be with You” reuses some lines from Dylan’s song “Idiot Wind.” “The line ‘They say I shot a man named Grey and took his wife to Italy/She inherited a million bucks and when she died it came to me/I can’t help it if I’m lucky’ was just so vivid,” he opined. “That was a straight tribute to my love of Dylan.” The tune also mentions Dylan’s “Tangled Up in Blue.”

Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker discussed the controversy surrounding his band’s song

Dylan’s camp was not pleased with the similarities between “Idiot Wind” and “Only Wanna Be with You,” especially after the latter became a huge hit. “It never got to the point where we were sued,” Rucker said. “When we first did that song we sent it to the publishing company and everything was fine.

“We played it for years and had a really big hit with it,” he continued. “Then they wanted some money, and they got it. We weren’t trying to rip anybody off. It was like, ‘If you think that’s the case, sure.”

How ‘Idiot Wind’ and ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ performed on the charts

“Idiot Wind” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . It appeared on the album Blood on the Tracks , which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for two weeks, staying on the chart for 24 weeks in total.

On the other hand, “Only Wanna Be with You” became a hit in the United States. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 , becoming the band’s highest-charting single in the U.S. It stayed on the chart for 32 weeks.

“Only Wanna Be with You” appeared on Hootie & the Blowfish’s debut album Cracked Rear View . The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and stayed on the chart for 129 weeks. Cracked Rear View became the group’s biggest album in the U.S. by a long shot.

“Only Wanna Be with You” became a hit again when singer/rapper Post Malone recorded a version of it. It reached No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a single week.

“Only Wanna Be with You” is a perennial favorite and it wouldn’t be the same without Dylan.

Comments / 36

Keith Kowalski
2d ago

wth? headline says similar. then article says Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You” uses lyrics from one of Bob Dylan’s songs.

Reply
4
Jill Slabbaert
2d ago

Bob Dylan sucks, who in their right mind would want to copy him?? nobody!

Reply(16)
11
Related
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Distractify

Gladys Knight’s Fans Want a Health Update — Here's What We Know

The incomparable Gladys Knight has basically been famous since she was seven years old, when she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour contest on TV, per Smooth Radio. Since that time, her star has been on the rise, with a career that spans decades, and includes iconic hits with The Pips, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

258K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy