Why Blondie’s Song For the James Bond Film ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Was Rejected

By Matthew Trzcinski
 3 days ago

The classic rock band Blondie submitted a song for the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only . Subsequently, Blondie’s Debby harry explained why her band’s song was excluded from the film. Notably, a song by another star ended up in For Your Eyes Only .

Blondie | Maureen Donaldson / Contributor

Blondie’s song for the James Bond movie ‘For Your Eyes Only’ was released even though it wasn’t in the film

During a 1986 interview with Spin , Harry was asked about her band’s song “For Your Eyes Only.” “That was supposed to be the theme from the James Bond movie,” she said. “We thought they wanted us to write one. Actually, it turned out that they already had a song they wanted me to sing. Kate Bush did it. Oh, no. It was Sheena Easton.”

During a 2022 interview with The Guardian , Harry was asked if she was haunted because the song didn’t appear in the movie or because she didn’t get to act in Blade Runner . “They don’t haunt me,” she said.

“The James Bond thing was a misunderstanding about what they wanted — but so many things have gone right that I don’t dwell on inconsistencies or regrets or think: ‘God, that ruined my life!'” she continued.

Sheena Easton’s neck was attached to a pole for her appearance in ‘For Your Eyes Only’

Easton recorded a different song that appeared in the film was also called “For Your Eyes Only.” In a 2021 interview with Variety , Easton was asked why the song is still so beloved. “It’s a beautiful song, but it became a hit record because of [producer] Chris Neil,” Easton said.

“When you listen to the song, it’s the sonic elements that stand out more than my performance,” Easton added. “And I’m not just being humble, I really believe that. For example, the movie has all of these underwater elements, and when you listen to the song, you hear swirling waters and the sonar ping from a submarine at the very beginning.”

Easton said Neil didn’t want the track to simply sound like one of her songs he wanted it to sound like a James Bond song. He wanted to make sure listeners would always associate the tune with the movie For Your Eyes Only .

Easton made history by becoming the first singer to perform a Bond theme onscreen in a 007 movie. Maurice Binder designed the title sequence of the film, wherein Easton sings the song. She tried to stand still during her performance, but this proved difficult. In order to get what he wanted, Binder attached Easton’s neck to a metal pole so she couldn’t move.

Sheena Easton had a theory as to why Roger Moore repeatedly played James Bond

Afterward, Easton went on a tour with For Your Eyes Only star Roger Moore to promote the movie. She said Moore had all the polish and grace that she expected of a glamorous movie star. In addition, she said she wasn’t surprised Moore repeatedly played 007 because the character was close to who he really was.

Blondie is an incredible band but For Your Eyes Only gave Easton a moment to shine.

