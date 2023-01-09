ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders defeat Cowboys: Everything we know

The Washington Commanders ended their season in grand fashion Sunday, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 26-6 from FedEx Field.

Behind rookie quarterback Sam Howell, the Commanders dominated Dallas from start to finish. The Cowboys, which entered the game as the NFL’s highest-scoring offense since Week 7, finished the game with 182 total yards.

Meanwhile, Howell passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, leading the Commanders to the win. Howell wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but he in no way looked unprepared for the moment and made some big-time throws.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s win.

Final score: Commanders 26, Cowboys 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1k9I_0k7xYgau00
Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final

Dallas Cowboys 0 6 0 0 6

Washington Commanders 7 6 7 6 26

Why the Commanders won

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTB6g_0k7xYgau00
Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Defense. How many believed the Cowboys would come in and roll over a Washington defense that was without Jonathan Allen, Kamren Curl, Benjamin St-Juste, Jamin Davis, Cole Holcomb and James Smith-Williams?

Yet, from the start, Jack Del Rio’s unit dominated the Cowboys. While the Commanders only sacked Dak Prescott one time, they were in his face all game long, moving him off his spot and generally keeping him unsettled in the pocket. Washington’s defense continued its trend of shutting down the Dallas running game, as the Cowboys mustered only 64 yards on 24 attempts. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combined to rush for 29 yards on 15 attempts.

On a perfect day weatherwise, Prescott completed only 14 of 37 passes for 128 yards, with one interception and one touchdown. Prescott had several attempts that were close to being intercepted.

It was over when....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Hljs_0k7xYgau00
Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

When Howell scored from nine yards out in the third quarter to give the Commanders a 20-6 lead. A 14-point lead for Washington on Sunday felt insurmountable and that proved to be true. Multiple Dallas offensive possessions ended in three-and-outs.

Commanders' top performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJvQe_0k7xYgau00
Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
  • QB Sam Howell: 11/19, 169 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 5 carries, 35 yards, TD
  • RB Jaret Patterson: 17 carries, 78 yards
  • WR Terry McLaurin: 3 receptions, 74 yards, TD
  • WR Jahan Dotson: 3 receptions, 72 yards

News and notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su6iq_0k7xYgau00
Bryan Anger #5 of the Dallas Cowboys fumbles the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
  • Howell only really had one bad throw, remarkable for his first start. He forced the ball into coverage in the end zone, as he was under pressure.
  • Howell’s legs give the Commanders a different element. While Taylor Heinicke can run, he’s not the athlete that Howell is. Howell’s size also allows him to take more hits. The RPO and zone-read stuff worked perfectly with Howell, who ran many of those concepts in college.
  • Howell’s throw to Heinicke for 52 yards was a beauty, but he had another terrific throw to Jahan Dotson that Dotson couldn’t quite finish.
  • Jaret Patterson should be in the conversation for a roster spot next season. Patterson always comes through when he receives an opportunity. He doesn’t go down on first contact and always keeps his legs moving. And he has terrific vision.
  • The defensive line played perhaps its best game as a collective unit despite missing Jonathan Allen. John Ridgeway received the start and was a force before leaving with an injury. Benning Potoa’e replaced him and kept the unit playing at a high level. Dallas’ offensive line struggled to block the Commanders in the running game.
  • Washington’s corners, Kendall Fuller and Danny Johnson were outstanding. Johnson seems to always pop up late in the season and make enough plays that have people asking why he seems to never make the initial 53-man roster.
  • Kicker Joey Slye missed two field goals and a PAT. It may not receive the attention it should, but how could you not be concerned about kicker heading into 2023?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpDs8_0k7xYgau00
Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The offseason. We said last offseason was a critical one, and it was, but unfortunately, the Commanders didn’t do enough to help the 2023 roster. Ron Rivera will return as head coach, but don’t be surprised if there isn’t some movement on the coaching staff. There are lots of questions to be answered: Will Washington look for another veteran quarterback? Will they draft one or give Howell a shot to compete with a veteran? What happens with Daron Payne?

Lots of questions to answer for Washington in an offseason that may feature a new owner.

