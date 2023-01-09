ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: January 11

1. Versiti Blood has issued an emergency plea for donations saying there's less than a day of blood on the shelves in Michigan hospitals. There are more than 1500 open appointments to donate this week with donor center locations in Grand Rapids, Grandville, St. Joe, and Kalamazoo. While all blood...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cheap Eats: Choo Choo Grill is a ‘local throwback’ serving up fresh burgers since 1946

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”. It’s an old, often overused saying, but in the case of the Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids, it fits. Located along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue (1209 Plainfield Ave. NE), the cozy spot has been serving up classic burgers, onion rings, malts, chili, breakfast and more since 1946.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

StageGR presents, "Tarzan"

"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR. The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Toddler dies in Kalamazoo, police investigating

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo. A 911 call came in around 9:15 a.m., Jan. 11, about an unresponsive baby at a home in the 400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue, west of Bank Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Discover what Kalamazoo Nature Center has to offer during winter and spring

Getting out into nature is one of the best ways to get the most out of Pure Michigan, and a beautiful place to do that is at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. The Kalamazoo Nature Center recently underwent renovations, including removing and replacing the iconic dome on the Alden B. Dow Visitor Center. The new area will allow for rotating and traveling exhibits such as the current one on display, Up In the Air.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI

