FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 11
1. Versiti Blood has issued an emergency plea for donations saying there's less than a day of blood on the shelves in Michigan hospitals. There are more than 1500 open appointments to donate this week with donor center locations in Grand Rapids, Grandville, St. Joe, and Kalamazoo. While all blood...
House of Dank Grand Rapids Holds Official Grand Opening Party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., January 11th, 2023 - THIS SATURDAY, House of Dank Grand Rapids will be going GRAND for their Grand Opening Party, with giveaways, vendors, and so much more, so be sure to get there early with the doors opening at 9am. The first customer in line will get a special gift!
Fox17
KDaLe series returns for 7th year, highlighting local breweries and beyond
The city of Grand Rapids- also known as Beer City U.S.A.- is never short of beer-themed events and activities to enjoy thanks to the many breweries that reside there. Now, the Kent District Library is getting in on the fun with months worth of events as part of their KDaLe (KD-ale) program.
Cheap Eats: Choo Choo Grill is a ‘local throwback’ serving up fresh burgers since 1946
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”. It’s an old, often overused saying, but in the case of the Choo Choo Grill in Grand Rapids, it fits. Located along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue (1209 Plainfield Ave. NE), the cozy spot has been serving up classic burgers, onion rings, malts, chili, breakfast and more since 1946.
High tea cafe serving British treats opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Melissa Langley is bringing her favorite British tradition to Grand Rapids: tea time. The East Grand Rapids therapist is opening High Tea GR, a tea house offering a variety of tea, finger sandwiches, scones, tarts and more at 1522 Wealthy St. SE next to Wolfgang’s restaurant.
Fox17
StageGR presents, "Tarzan"
"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR. The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Library announces 2023 selection for annual reading program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has announced 2023’s literary selection for its annual reading program. This year, participating fifth graders will read Isaiah Dunn is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist, according to GRPL. We’re told the One Book, One City for Kids...
WWMTCw
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Toddler dies in Kalamazoo, police investigating
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo. A 911 call came in around 9:15 a.m., Jan. 11, about an unresponsive baby at a home in the 400 block of East Stockbridge Avenue, west of Bank Street, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
'His smile would light up a room': Family grieves loss of 5-year-old boy to flu, strep complications
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 5-year-old boy after he died of invasive group A strep and flu complications. Miles McCowen got sick just before Christmas, and he passed away on New Year's Eve. Invasive group A strep can become critical very...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Fox17
Discover what Kalamazoo Nature Center has to offer during winter and spring
Getting out into nature is one of the best ways to get the most out of Pure Michigan, and a beautiful place to do that is at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. The Kalamazoo Nature Center recently underwent renovations, including removing and replacing the iconic dome on the Alden B. Dow Visitor Center. The new area will allow for rotating and traveling exhibits such as the current one on display, Up In the Air.
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Fox17
Kent County man wins $337,757 with Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Grand Rapids
LANSING, Mich. — Nobody won Tuesday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a Kent County man walked away happy with $337,757 while playing Fantasy 5!. The 64-year-old anonymous player matched five numbers drawn on Oct. 31, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those numbers were 02-07-19-20-25. Lottery officials...
Here Are The Best Tea Bomb & Replacement Shake Places In SW Michigan
As the new year rolls around, we all know that resolutions are always brought up and eventually pushed to the wayside before being completely forgotten about. One of the most common resolutions we see is to live a healthier lifestyle in the next year, pointing out sleep, working out, social life, and eating habits.
