ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Commanders defense dominated Cowboys

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iswVw_0k7xYRIt00

Any day Washington beats Dallas is a good day for me.

Sunday, in the 2022 season finale, the Washington defense simply smothered the Cowboys offense, frankly making Dak Prescott look horrible on their way to an easy 26-6 victory at FedEx Field.

The Commanders defense from the very first series took absolute control of this game. Before you reply, “Well, Dallas wasn’t playing some people.” I’ll remind you the Commanders defense was without their best lineman Jonathan Allen, their best safety Kam Curl, and their best cover corner Benjamin St-Juste.

Jack Del Rio’s unit held the Cowboys to 4-18 on third downs (22.2 percent). For almost the entire game, the pass rush, as designed, kept Prescott in the pocket, not permitting him to extend plays laterally or run for first downs. Prescott finished a surprisingly poor 14-37 for 128 yards.

Up 13-0 late in the first half, Del Rio feared they could possibly give up a big play. So he had his back seven drop back perhaps a couple of yards too many, permitting Prescott to complete seven short passes on a 14-play 77-yard touchdown drive, narrowing the Commanders’ lead to 13-6.

Other than that, the Commanders defense was the story of the day. The Commanders defense had absolutely no problem getting off of the field Sunday, forcing Dallas into ten, yes, ten possessions where they ran only three plays and punted.

The Commanders defense also produced a touchdown when in the second quarter, leading Dallas 7-0, cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off an anemic Prescott pass attempt and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown, extending the Washington lead to 13-0. It was also Fuller’s second interception return of the season. The first being at the Houston Texans in the first quarter.

In both games this season, the Commanders defense completely shut down the Cowboys rushing attack. Sunday, Ezekiel Elliot amassed a mere ten yards in eight carries. Tony Pollard and Malik Davis both gained only 19 yards apiece on seven and five carries, respectively. In the early-season contest in Dallas on Oct. 2, the Commanders run defense impressively held the Cowboys to only 62 rushing yards in 29 carries.

Say what you want about the Cowboys not needing the game. Jack Del Rio had his defense ready. They were more physical up front, and they contained Prescott, forcing him into many third and long obvious passing downs. It was an impressive conclusion to the 2022 season for Del Rio’s defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: New top-5 order leads to huge QB-related trade

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season did a major number on the top of the order of the 2023 NFL draft. The Houston Texans lost by winning, dropped from first to second after beating the Indianapolis Colts, and fired head coach Lovie Smith for good (or bad) measure. The Chicago Bears went from second to first after losing to the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals went from fourth to third after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the Colts moved from fifth to fourth after that Texans loss, and the Seattle Seahawks moved from third to fifth by dint of the Denver Broncos (who traded that pick and others for Russell Wilson) beating the Los Angeles Chargers.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAA

Here are the Dallas Cowboys' opponents for the 2023 season

DALLAS — The NFL has released the list of opponents for each team for the 2023 season. While the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their playoff game on Monday night, it's never too early to start thinking ahead to next season. Along with the usual six games dedicated...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
Augusta Free Press

Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs

The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football QB announces transfer destination

After three years in the Big 12 and two years with Michigan football, Alan Bowman is returning to his roots. The Grapevine (Texas) native got his start in his home state playing for Texas Tech, where he was a starter. He transferred to Michigan in advance of the 2021 season and backed up Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy before being the backup, along with Davis Warren, to McCarthy in 2022. He announced after the regular season he would transfer to a third destination following the Wolverines’ playoff run. On Monday, we learned where he’s headed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy