North Carolina State

Ron Rivera noncommittal on Sam Howell as 'QB1' in 2023

By Bryan Manning
 3 days ago
If nothing else, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell gave head coach Ron Rivera something to think about.

After Howell led the Commanders to a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the season finale, fans were chanting his name as he left the field. Much like with Taylor Heinicke, it didn’t take long for fans to cling to Howell as the potential next fan favorite.

Howell looked like he belonged in his first NFL start. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Howell had some good throws and a couple of terrific throws. His only glaring mistake was forcing the ball into coverage in the end zone, which cost his team points.

The rookie from North Carolina also impacted the game on the ground, carrying the football five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Rivera met with the media and was asked if Howell’s performance on Sunday puts him in the driver’s seat to be Washington’s starting quarterback in 2023, or at least the “QB2.”

Rivera wasn’t ready to discuss that one.

“Well, he’ll definitely be a QB,” Howell said. “I won’t give you a number at this point.”

No one knows Washington’s offseason plan at quarterback. We know Carson Wentz will be gone and Taylor Heinicke is a free agent. Howell is the only quarterback on the roster in 2023. However, the Commanders will add more to the room, but will it be a veteran, a veteran and a rookie, or does Heinicke return?

We said before the game there would be nothing that happened in the game that should change your 2023 plan. It was one game. Good or bad, it was one game, and everyone should remind themselves of that.

But you’d have to admit that Howell surpassed expectations, and if surrounded by better protection and a game plan that can cater to his strengths, there’s no reason to believe Howell can’t at least compete with someone for the starting job in 2023.

