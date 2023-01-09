Read full article on original website
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl missing several days
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. According to authorities, Imani Thompson-Overton left her home in Covington the afternoon of January 6 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and...
Police release photos of suspects wanted in shooting that left teen dead outside DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who have been linked to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead moments after he walked out of a gas station. Officers responded to a person shot call at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
atlantanewsfirst.com
19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station. On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.
fox5atlanta.com
"I feel empty inside," grieving mother struggles with details of teen's shooting death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A South Fulton family is distraught after losing their 17-year-old son to gun violence. Police say the high school teen and a man got into an argument at a park where they shot each other on Jan. 4. "I'm feeling hurt," mom Twina Feliciano told FOX...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in entering auto case
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an entering auto case. An individual entered and damaged multiple vehicles at the Planet Fitness at 845 Oak St. SW Dec. 7. They arrived in a silver Honda CRV with Florida license LCYD28. Atlanta police believe the vehicle is still being used in crimes, although the tag may have been switched.
17-year-old fatally shot at gas station in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen. Police said on Tuesday evening, at 5:57 p.m., they were called out to the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
28 cars broken into overnight in Decatur, police asking for surveillance footage
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are asking for the community's help after 28 cars were broken into overnight in Decatur. Shadowmoor and Hilldale Drives as well as the Heatherdown and Derrydown areas of Decatur were targeted, according to a Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department. Investigators are asking residents...
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Carroll County Sheriff: Victim located in lake after possible drowning
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager has reportedly died after drowning in a lake in Carroll County. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, “the victim has been located in 15 feet of water and recovery is underway.”. Carroll County deputies received a call about...
Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
Atlanta police investigate death of man lying down in fast lane of I-75
Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was lying down in the fast lane of Interstate 75 and was struck by a vehicle. At around 11:41 p.m. on Monday, police responded to I-75 South and Central Avenue, finding a man dead in the roadway. According to their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale K9 handler whose personal dogs died in hot shed indicted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted, after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered that he left three of his personal dogs inside a hot shed last year, and all three died. Then, according to an internal investigation, he threw their bodies into a trash can.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘You Didn’t Have to Kill Him’: Family of Black Atlanta Man Question Why He Was Shot In the Back By Police While Driving Away
Three generations of women are calling for transparency and justice surrounding the death of Eric Holmes, a young man fatally shot by a Clayton County Police officer last November. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to secure body-camera video of the incident, offering to sit with the family as...
Atlanta and former mayor, police chief sued in 2020 shooting that killed 8-year-old
The family friend who was driving in Atlanta when shots were fired, killing an 8-year-old girl, has filed a lawsuit agai...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
