ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an entering auto case. An individual entered and damaged multiple vehicles at the Planet Fitness at 845 Oak St. SW Dec. 7. They arrived in a silver Honda CRV with Florida license LCYD28. Atlanta police believe the vehicle is still being used in crimes, although the tag may have been switched.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO