ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

19-year-old man shot at Flowery Branch apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in Flowery Branch. 19-year-old Mateo Rizo was shot at the Tree Park Apartments Jan. 10. Police believe the incident was drug-related. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark four-door car.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in entering auto case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an entering auto case. An individual entered and damaged multiple vehicles at the Planet Fitness at 845 Oak St. SW Dec. 7. They arrived in a silver Honda CRV with Florida license LCYD28. Atlanta police believe the vehicle is still being used in crimes, although the tag may have been switched.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly man has died after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 Monday night. Atlanta Police say the man was struck while walking along the southbound lanes at Porsche Avenue SW around 11:30 p.m. Now, the police are looking for the driver responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man leads troopers on chase, causes driver to hit Burger King sign in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges after leading Georgia State troopers on a car chase, causing a car wreck in Riverdale on Wednesday afternoon. The department said a troop was patrolling around SR-85 in Riverdale when he saw an "extremely" dark window tint on a Cadillac CTS driving southbound. According to the trooper, the tint covered both side windows and the front.
RIVERDALE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale K9 handler whose personal dogs died in hot shed indicted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted, after an Atlanta News First investigation uncovered that he left three of his personal dogs inside a hot shed last year, and all three died. Then, according to an internal investigation, he threw their bodies into a trash can.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy