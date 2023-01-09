Read full article on original website
WVNews
No. 1 Houston 83, South Florida 77
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-10) Bryant 2-5 2-3 7, Hines 1-4 2-5 4, Tchewa 3-5 8-9 14, Harris 9-13 7-8 31, Miguel 1-7 2-2 4, Chaplin 6-9 0-0 14, C.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Conwell 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 21-27 77.
WVNews
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
WVNews
Washington 100, Chicago 97
CHICAGO (97) Caruso 3-11 0-0 6, Williams 3-8 0-0 6, Vucevic 7-14 0-0 15, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 8, LaVine 15-28 4-7 38, Jones Jr. 2-3 2-2 7, Drummond 0-0 0-0 0, Dragic 2-7 0-0 4, White 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-88 6-9 97.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
WVNews
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57.
WVNews
Syracuse 82, Virginia Tech 72
VIRGINIA TECH (11-6) Basile 12-17 1-1 26, Mutts 9-15 3-3 21, Collins 0-3 0-0 0, Maddox 0-3 3-4 3, Pedulla 3-15 2-2 10, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Kidd 4-5 2-4 10, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 11-14 72.
WVNews
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points, one night after a 147-116 loss in Philadelphia.
WVNews
Georgia 58, Mississippi St. 50
MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4) Jeffries 3-14 2-4 10, Smith 1-4 3-11 5, Davis 2-8 0-1 6, Reed 1-4 0-2 2, Matthews 4-7 0-2 8, Moore 5-14 2-2 15, McNair 1-6 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 7-22 50.
WVNews
W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78
W. KENTUCKY (10-6) Hamilton 2-6 0-0 5, Sharp 2-2 1-2 5, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, Frampton 2-4 2-2 8, McKnight 10-21 4-5 27, Rawls 6-14 4-6 16, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Lander 2-5 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 2-2 5, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 80.
WVNews
Boise St. 84, UNLV 66
BOISE ST. (13-4) Degenhart 8-9 0-2 17, N.Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Agbo 6-10 1-2 17, M.Rice 4-10 1-2 13, Shaver 4-9 5-6 15, Whiting 4-6 0-0 10, Milner 2-2 1-2 5, Kuzmanovic 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-2 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 8-14 84.
WVNews
Cavs' Rubio to return after missing year with knee injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ricky Rubio is ready to resume his interrupted run with the Cavaliers. More than a year after tearing a knee ligament and underdoing surgery, Rubio is expected to make his season debut Thursday night when Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers.
WVNews
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
WVNews
Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55
EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55.
WVNews
Washington St. 66, California 51
CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
WVNews
Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.
WVNews
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it's a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse's mind.
