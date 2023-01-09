ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Prince Harry says Camilla was 'dangerous' due to her relationship with the British press: 'She sacrificed me on her personal PR altar'

By Pauline Villegas
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVM1O_0k7xXvcm00
Camilla and Harry during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

  • Prince Harry shared details about his relationship with Camilla, Queen Consort, on "60 Minutes" Sunday.
  • According to Harry, Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image after then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce.
  • Harry said Camilla was "dangerous" due to her relationship with the British press.

Prince Harry detailed his relationship with his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, during an interview with Anderson Cooper on Sunday's episode of "60 Minutes."

Harry is currently promoting his memoir, "Spare," set to be published worldwide on Tuesday.

Cooper referred to Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview, where she spoke of the affair between then-Prince Charles and Camilla . "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana said in conversation with journalist Martin Bashir.

While talking to Cooper, Harry agreed. "She was the villain. She was the third person in the marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," Harry said during the interview.

Harry went on to explain why he and his brother Prince William tried to convince their father, not to marry Camilla. "We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that surely that's enough. Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to," Harry told Cooper.

According to Harry, Camilla had a special relationship with the press in the UK.

"That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging with the British press," Harry said. "And there was open willingness on both sides to trade for information."

Cooper noted that in "Spare" Harry writes that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR alter," and accuses her and Charles of using him and William to leverage better press coverage for themselves.

The prince also told Cooper he understood why Camilla would go to such lengths to be accepted as a royal.

"If you are led to believe as a member of the family that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as a monarch by the British public, then that's what you're going to do," Harry told Cooper.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
suggest.com

Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Prince Michael Of Kent Surprisingly Has An American President For A Godfather

When you’re a part of the British royal family, it’s basically a guarantee that your godparents will either be royalty or of some kind of international prestige. For example, King Charles’ eight godparents include five of his royal relatives as well as King Haakon VII of Norway and Prince George of Greece and Denmark. However, one unexpected royal arguably has the most surprising godfather of all!
netflixjunkie.com

“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Insider

Insider

736K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy