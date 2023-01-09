NN school closed this week after teacher shot by 6-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - In a message to families, Richneck Elementary School Principal Briana Foster Newton said the school will be closed this week from Monday, Jan. 9, through Friday, Jan. 13.

The closing comes after one of the school's teachers, Abby Zwerner, was shot by a 6-year-old student last Friday .

Newton said the closing will give students and families additional time to heal.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Ms. Zwerner, who sustained serious injuries," Newton said in the message. "We were happy to learn today that she is in stable condition, and is talking with family and friends."

The school is also offering a grab-and-go meal service to support Richneck students. This will be at McIntosh Elementary School from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Families will get a lunch and breakfast snack for the next day.

The before-school program held at Richneck is temporarily relocated to McIntosh Elementary School this week. All registered participants should report to McIntosh.

We have also learned, according to Newton's message to families, not all students were able to access their coats and backpacks during parent pickup on Friday.

Newton said if a student needs these items, they can be picked up on Tuesday, Jan.10, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the front entrance of Richneck Elementary School.

There's also a 24-hour helpline families can call for additional support at (757) 788-0635. This helpline is managed by the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.

Newton said licensed therapists are available to help parents with tips for talking with children, counseling services, and resource referrals.

Newport News Public Schools' Student Support Services team has prepared some tips for parents and guardians to use to support children as they cope with Friday's incident. This information can be found here .

On Thursday, Jan. 12, families are invited to take part in a virtual town hall with school division leaders to plan for students' return to school. Newton said a registration link will be emailed to all Richneck families on Tuesday.

Families can also call Richneck Elementary's main office at (757)-886-7772 or submit an online inquiry here .