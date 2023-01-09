NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Exiting Game Against Miami Heat With A Knee Injury: "Nets Can't Win Without KD"

Kevin Durant limped off the court during the Nets' game against the Miami heat, raising fears of a knee injury for the MVP candidate.

The Miami Heat could've walked out of their home, formerly called the FTX Arena, with a win after a massive injury to their opponents. The Brooklyn Nets saw their best player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant go down with a knee injury after playing just 17 minutes, causing him to miss the rest of the game.

The Nets managed to win the game with a Royce O'Neale game-winner, but fans are apprehensive about the future. Kevin Durant had been excellent all season long and was the lynchpin behind the Nets' incredible run of wins since December. With him getting hurt and possibly missing time, fans are incredibly worried about how the Nets will manage their record.

This is the perfect moment for Kyrie Irving to step up and prove to the Nets that he deserves the max contract extension Joe Tsai didn't want to give him in the summer . KD has been injury prone in recent years and misses time during the season regularly. The question is, can the Nets actually stay competitive without him or will they plummet down the standings?

Are The Nets In Trouble?

Losing your franchise star isn't ideal but the Nets have a deep team behind KD to keep them in the mix of things. Kyrie Irving is having a great season and is well-equipped to pump up his scoring to make up for what the Nets are losing with KD.

The inconsistency of teams below them in the standings like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers gives the Nets a solid chance to keep their head above water. The current 2nd seed will also have to fend off the Milwaukee Bucks, who themselves are in a rough patch of form right now.

If KD doesn't miss a big chunk of time, the Nets can easily be in a strong position when he returns. However, over a month-long absence could be scary for Brooklyn.

