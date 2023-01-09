ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Damar Hamlin Improving and Will Likely Return Home This Week: Report

By Brett Bachman
 3 days ago
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has continued to make improvement after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during last week’s matchup against the Bengals—and will likely be released from the hospital this week, CNN reported , citing sources close to the NFL star. He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin was even able to watch his team take on the New England Patriots Sunday—live-tweeting throughout the emotional 35-32 win. He is expected to return to his home in Buffalo following discharge, according to CNN.

Read it at CNN

