State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO