Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

08-23-24-26-28

(eight, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Related
KOCO

How soon will Oklahomans legally be able to sports bet?

OKLAHOMA CITY — How soon will you be able to legally put down a few bucks on the Sooners, Cowboys or Thunder?. A tribal leader is signaling sports betting may have momentum in Oklahoma. "I think as long as tribal sovereignty and the laws of this state as its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fund offering grants to homeowners

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Homeowner Assistance Fund is offering up to $35,000 in grants per household. According to OHFA, eligible expenses include mortgage, reinstatement, principal reduction, payment toward a partial claim or deferral, delinquent real estate taxes, restoration of homeowner’s insurance and delinquent HOA dues. For more...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Getting a Grocery Store, That No One Will Be Allowed to Shop Inside At

Is this the future of grocery shopping? Not even having the option to go into a store. I am still old school with my grocery shopping experience. Mainly for the fact I am maybe walking through an aisle and notice something I want. Not going to have that with an online shopping experience. No denying though, it does save you time. Pay for it all online, tell them you're there, and bam they bring it to you.
EDMOND, OK
The Center Square

Oklahoma's new AG says he will continue prosecution of Epic school founders

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office would take the lead in prosecuting the founders of a charter school accused of pilfering state tax dollars. Ben Harris, David Chaney and Josh Brock, founders of Epic Charter Schools, were arrested by agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation in June. They were charged with embezzlement of state funds, racketeering, obtaining money by false pretense, conspiracy to commit a felony, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, submitting false documents to the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

More Restaurants Oklahomans Swear Are Worth The Drive

I asked the Z94 Facebook page about Oklahoma's best restaurants a few weeks ago. The comments were full of recommendations across the state. The creme de la creme type joints that, while they're far away, the food was worth the drive kind of eateries. It led to a raging debate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

When Will Oklahoma See Its Last Frost?

Oklahoma has been teasing us with these warm January days. I love to keep garden beds here at the station and at home, so all this sunshine makes me want to get my hands dirty and plant some beautiful flowers!. But I know it's way too early to to do...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma lawmakers hoping to improve broadband service

(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to improve broadband internet service in rural areas. Oklahomans are being urged to check and verify available internet speeds on the FCC's National Broadband Map so the state gets funding needed to improve the service. You can can check your broadband service using...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

