NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 4-08, White Balls: 2-26
(Red Balls: four, eight; White Balls: two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
06-18-32-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(six, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 8, Day: 10, Year: 42
(Month: eight; Day: ten; Year: forty-two)
Pick 3
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
Pick 5
02-03-11-17-19
(two, three, eleven, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $70,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000
Comments / 0