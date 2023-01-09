ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
regionnewssource.org

Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wlip.com

Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout

(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
BEACH PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich police investigating two catalytic converter thefts

The Sandwich Police Department is investigating the theft of two catalytic converters. The department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect. Police say the suspect appears to driving a newer model blue Chevrolet SUV, possibly an Equinox. Police have reviewed some video footage. Police say the suspect is a man with a light complexion, dark hair, and an average build and height.
SANDWICH, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder

(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
ZION, IL
wlip.com

Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
RACINE, WI
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
wivr1017.com

Kankakee Country Sheriff needs help identifying hit and run vehicle

Friday evening (1/6/23) at approximately 8:20 pm, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in Pembroke Township in regard to a pedestrian that was struck by a southbound vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to the pedestrian, who was subsequently transported to...
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP, IL
wgtd.org

A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner

(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
RACINE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WISH-TV

Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WISN

Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
RACINE, WI

