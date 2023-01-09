Read full article on original website
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
New charges files against second suspect in Lake County shooting
New charges were filed against a second suspect following a shooting in Lake County on Sunday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it started as an argument between four people outside a Beach Park gas station near Lewis and Wadsworth.
wlip.com
Two Hurt, Two Arrested After Lake County Shootout
(Beach Park, IL) A shootout near a Beach Park gas station left two people injured, and two people behind bars. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were dispatched to a shots fired call Sunday morning in the 39-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue, but no one was around when they arrived. They later got calls about injured parties at both Vista East and Advocate Condell hospitals. One of those victims, identified as 23-year-old Cyria Selvy of Zion, was an alleged participant in the shootout, and was wanted on outstanding warrants. She is now being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The other alleged participant in the shootout, 45-year-old Rigoberto Morales of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and more. He’s being held on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. The other gunshot victim was not identified, nor charged…and suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich police investigating two catalytic converter thefts
The Sandwich Police Department is investigating the theft of two catalytic converters. The department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect. Police say the suspect appears to driving a newer model blue Chevrolet SUV, possibly an Equinox. Police have reviewed some video footage. Police say the suspect is a man with a light complexion, dark hair, and an average build and height.
2 charged in September shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critical in Aurora
No booking photos of the accused were made available by police.
2 people killed in fiery wrong-way crash in Lake County identified
GURNEE, Ill. - The two people killed in a wrong-way crash in unincorporated Gurnee early Monday have been identified. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Ronnie Goggans Jr. of Sterling Heights, Michigan (most recently of Grayslake) and 54-year-old Ricky Smallwood of Antioch (formerly of North Chicago).
Ex-cop can't be officer in Illinois, under plea deal for shooting at man while off-duty
A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to firing at an unarmed man while off-duty and drunk.
wlip.com
14-Year-Old Arrested in November Lake County Murder
(Zion, IL) A young teen has been arrested in a Zion murder that took place late last year. The double shooting incident took place in early November, leaving 17-year-old Tyshawn Foster dead, and an 18-year-old injured. Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect was recently arrested by a SWAT team in the 600-block of May Street in Waukegan. He hasn’t been named but faces first-degree murder charges and aggravated battery with a firearm. No motive has been released by investigators…and as the boy is in the juvenile system, future court dates are unknown.
wlip.com
Police Name Suspect In New Year’s Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine police have named a suspect in a New Year’s shooting that left two people dead. Abdullah Rashada is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the shooting at Rerun’s Lounge on Washington Avenue. Police responded around 2:30 AM January 1st to what they described...
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
60-year-old man accused of attacking girlfriend, her adult son in home invasion
Joliet resident Arthur Mitchell was taken into custody Monday night after police said he broke into his girlfriend’s home. It happened in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue around 8 p.m. Police said he now faces several charges.
wivr1017.com
Kankakee Country Sheriff needs help identifying hit and run vehicle
Friday evening (1/6/23) at approximately 8:20 pm, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in Pembroke Township in regard to a pedestrian that was struck by a southbound vehicle. Upon arrival, first responders rendered aid to the pedestrian, who was subsequently transported to...
wgtd.org
A Gun Going Off by Mistake May Have Killed a Racine Bar Owner
(WGTD)---The Racine man shot and killed on New Year's Day in the bar he owned may have been hit by friendly fire. According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Avery Stewart was in the process of trying to calm down an irate customer amidst a lot of pushing and shoving when a gun discharged.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver.
East Chicago man arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting on interstate
GARY, Ind. — A man was arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting on I-94 on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said East Chicago resident Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, was taken into Lake County Courthouse without incident on Friday, Jan. 6. According to ISP, Thornton was a suspect in an investigation […]
fox32chicago.com
Nurse tried to smuggle drugs into Cook County Jail for man she was dating: police
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A nurse is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the Cook County Jail to give to a man she was dating. Joanna McCree, 34, of Chicago, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a substance with intent to deliver.
WISH-TV
Man arrested for drunk driving, multiple drug possessions in Lake County
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old intoxicated driver was arrested early Friday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase and having illegal drugs in his car. At 2:45 a.m. Friday, a trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue when they noticed a tan vehicle traveling east bound going 35 over the speed limit. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle began to weave side to side, then began to go over 100 mph, according to a release Saturday.
Update On Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside Chicago Condo
A cause of death was determined.
WISN
Police name suspect in double homicide at Racine bar
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police have released a photo of a man who they say is a suspect in a double homicide at a bar on New Year's Day. The U.S. Marshals Service says 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada could be armed and dangerous. The shooting at Rerun's Lounge killed two...
