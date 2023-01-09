ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

0-9-5-9

(zero, nine, five, nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

