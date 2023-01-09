ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Weekly Grand’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Weekly Grand” game were:

10-14-17-25-26

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-six)

