York, NE

1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Colder weather to finish the week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some areas of light snow are possible across parts of southern Nebraska into Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and very early on Thursday morning, most of the coverage area looks to stay dry as we head through the remainder of our Wednesday. As a low-pressure system skirts south of the area though, colder and more seasonal temperatures will be drawn into the area along with some blustery north and northwest winds as we head into the day on Thursday. The extended forecast is highlighted by a mild weekend with a more active and wetter weather pattern emerging through the week next week.
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild January weather to start the week, colder temperatures and chances for some light snow highlight the forecast as we head into the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Overall, the weather pattern looks to potentially turn a little more active as we head over the next week to 10 days with multiple rounds of moisture possible.
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
insideradio.com

50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.

Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
klkntv.com

Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
klkntv.com

WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case

LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since Marshbanks, 45, […] The post Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
