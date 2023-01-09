Read full article on original website
Jeremy Pernell: Three Hires in the Head-Scratcher Category
But history has shown that new Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is no slouch at selecting collegiate assistants
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Facing off with Illinois, former Husker finds new home, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to have their hands full with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. When Emmanuel Bandoumel takes the court against the Big Ten rival, there’s one player that he’s most excited to go head to head against. That player would be Illinois’ Terrence...
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers lose out on top OL transfer target
Nebraska football recruiting efforts took a very big hit on Tuesday night. In fact, it’s safe to say that the hit the Huskers took was the biggest loss of the Matt Rhule era. At least when it comes to adding new players. Nebraska football recruiting thought it was going...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Deontai Williams to the CFL, Gatorade player of the year, more
A former Nebraska Cornhuskers star is going to be playing professional football. However, Deontai Williams won’t be plying his trade in the NFL. Instead, he’s going to be joining the Canadian Football League as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Williams will attempt to show the NFL that...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Colder weather to finish the week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some areas of light snow are possible across parts of southern Nebraska into Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and very early on Thursday morning, most of the coverage area looks to stay dry as we head through the remainder of our Wednesday. As a low-pressure system skirts south of the area though, colder and more seasonal temperatures will be drawn into the area along with some blustery north and northwest winds as we head into the day on Thursday. The extended forecast is highlighted by a mild weekend with a more active and wetter weather pattern emerging through the week next week.
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast: Cooler temperatures, snow chances return to the forecast...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some very mild January weather to start the week, colder temperatures and chances for some light snow highlight the forecast as we head into the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Overall, the weather pattern looks to potentially turn a little more active as we head over the next week to 10 days with multiple rounds of moisture possible.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Since Marshbanks, 45, […] The post Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Widespread delays impacting travelers with several flights changed in Nebraska
UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. — Lincoln Airport shared a message from United Airlines saying, “Due to the notification system (NOTAM) which the Federal Aviation Administration uses experiencing an outage, all domestic flights will be delayed, this does impact LNK.”. UPDATE, 7 a.m. — Lincoln Airport confirms all flights are...
1011now.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
