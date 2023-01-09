Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in cloudsRoger MarshIllinois State
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on substance, firearm charges during traffic stop on Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested on several felony charges during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 3:19 a.m., a state trooper stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet for a moving violation near mile marker 91 on the Toll Road. Mile marker 91 is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning. Troopers stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet just before 3:20 a.m. near the 91-mile marker, which is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit, for a moving violation.
abc57.com
Two charged with murder, one charged with assisting a criminal in shooting on Ashland Avenue
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of 46-year-old Rachel Havrick on Ashland Avenue January 2, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Ddrea Bostic, 25, of South Bend was charged with the following:. Murder. Felony Murder. Felony Murder. Burglary, a...
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
WNDU
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
abc57.com
Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31...
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop
Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver.
warricknews.com
Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash
ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650...
Fatal shooting of couple inside South Loop condo ruled murder-suicide
Both victims were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
