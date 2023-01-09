ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns Harbor, IN

abc57.com

Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle

ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
ELKHART, IN
regionnewssource.org

Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Nurse charged after trying to bring drugs into Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse has been charged with drug possession after she took what she believed were illegal drugs from an undercover police officer to give to her lover in jail. According to the Cook County Sherriff’s Office, they received a tip on Jan. 7 that 34-year-old Joanna McCree planned to bring narcotics […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
abc57.com

Autopsy determines Garvin Roberson died of drowning

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death for Garvin Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was drowning, according to Michigan State Police. No other injuries were found, police said. The case has been closed and all reports have been forwarded to the Elkhart Police Department, who took the...
ELKHART, IN
regionnewssource.org

Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March

Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County

A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WGN TV

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Driver charged with DUI after car goes off road, into ravine in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car went off the road and into a ravine overnight in Highland Park.Emergency crew worked for several hours to recover the car, which dropped down about 40 to 50 feet. The car was upside down in the ravine, tangled in trees and branches. This crash took place near Highland Park High School. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed the driver, identified as Angel Castrejon, fled the scene of the crash, but was later found. Castrejon was charged with DUI. He is expected in court on February 24 at 9 a.m.It is not clear how the victims are connected to the driver. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
warricknews.com

Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Killed in Weekend Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
ROLLING PRAIRIE, IN

