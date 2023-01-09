ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tri-City Herald

What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon

Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Football: Who Has Elected To Stay?

We take a look today at the players that are NFL eligible that have announced their decision to return for the 2023 season, or have not declared for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal to date. Expect continued movement in the 2023 roster; the Ducks currently have...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
CORVALLIS, OR
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
azbex.com

LGES Confirms No Movement on Queen Creek Plant

Representatives of LG Energy Solution have confirmed the company has not yet reached a decision on whether or how to proceed with its planned cylindrical battery production facility in Queen Creek. In response to an inquiry from the Queen Creek Independent, communications officials with LGES said they were still in...
Greyson F

4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed

The great food chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain once said few things in life are better than the cheeseburger. An expertly prepared piece of meat topped with a slice of cheese, maybe a squirt from some condiments, and that’s all you need. He also said you can add to the cheeseburger, but that’s all you’re doing. You’re adding to it. It isn’t necessarily making it better. In the modern culinary world, there’s a fine line between gimmick food, and food that simply has too many things going on for its own good (and for anyone to truly enjoy). Ultimately, the patrons will decide if the food is good enough for return visits, or if they would rather go somewhere else for a simple, delicious cheeseburger. For one local Tucson restaurant, the crowd has spoken.
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Amazon “Last Mile” Distribution Center Sells for $22.3 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 11, 2023) – Cushman & Wakefield of San Francisco and Cushman & Wakefield | Picor arranged the sale of the Amazon Last Mile Distribution building at 775 W Silverlake Road in Tucson in a net investment sale for $22.3 Million ($451 PSF). The 49,500-square-foot distribution center with 15 loading docks, is located near I-10 and I-19, close to downtown Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ

