4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon State expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
OSU (7-9, 1-4) has shown major improvement from a year ago, when it went 3-28. The Beavers nearly beat Duke in a tournament in November and is 7-1 this season at Gill Coliseum. To better understand the Beavs, we reached out to John Severs of SB Nation sister site Building...
Tri-City Herald
What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon
Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Football: Who Has Elected To Stay?
We take a look today at the players that are NFL eligible that have announced their decision to return for the 2023 season, or have not declared for the NFL draft or have entered the transfer portal to date. Expect continued movement in the 2023 roster; the Ducks currently have...
FOX Sports
Tubelis and No. 9 Arizona host Oregon State
Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona visits the Oregon State Beavers after Azuolas Tubelis scored 29 points in Arizona's 74-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers have gone 7-1 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.3...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up in Associated Press Top 25 after win over Oregon
The Arizona Wildcats went 2-1 last week. A home win over a Top 20 team was enough to overcome a road loss to a Top 5 team. When all was said and done, UA had moved up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 14. Arizona (14-2,...
‘A true Duck legend’: Former Oregon RB LaMichael James selected to College Football Hall of Fame
James, who played for the Ducks from 2009-2011, was one of 22 former players who were a part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Other star players included in this year's class were 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and legendary USC running back Reggie Bush.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Closing Down 5 Arizona Stores
These closings are part of the company's latest round of layoffs.
travellemming.com
8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)
As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
KOLD-TV
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
KOLD-TV
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained
TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
Tucson auto body shop leaves customers upset after closing
When you pay to get work on your car done, you expect the job to be finished. Two Tucsonans say they were left out of money and without the repairs.
Tucson woman finds her dog in the mouth of a coyote
Debra Simpson let her dog out for less than a minute, but ran out after hearing a sound she would never forget.
azbex.com
LGES Confirms No Movement on Queen Creek Plant
Representatives of LG Energy Solution have confirmed the company has not yet reached a decision on whether or how to proceed with its planned cylindrical battery production facility in Queen Creek. In response to an inquiry from the Queen Creek Independent, communications officials with LGES said they were still in...
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has Closed
The great food chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain once said few things in life are better than the cheeseburger. An expertly prepared piece of meat topped with a slice of cheese, maybe a squirt from some condiments, and that’s all you need. He also said you can add to the cheeseburger, but that’s all you’re doing. You’re adding to it. It isn’t necessarily making it better. In the modern culinary world, there’s a fine line between gimmick food, and food that simply has too many things going on for its own good (and for anyone to truly enjoy). Ultimately, the patrons will decide if the food is good enough for return visits, or if they would rather go somewhere else for a simple, delicious cheeseburger. For one local Tucson restaurant, the crowd has spoken.
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
kjzz.org
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
realestatedaily-news.com
Amazon “Last Mile” Distribution Center Sells for $22.3 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (January 11, 2023) – Cushman & Wakefield of San Francisco and Cushman & Wakefield | Picor arranged the sale of the Amazon Last Mile Distribution building at 775 W Silverlake Road in Tucson in a net investment sale for $22.3 Million ($451 PSF). The 49,500-square-foot distribution center with 15 loading docks, is located near I-10 and I-19, close to downtown Tucson.
