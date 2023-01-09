(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO