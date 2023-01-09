ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wbiw.com

Buck Fever taxidermist must return customers’ property

DELAWARE CO. – An Indiana Conservation Officers investigation has resulted in a Delaware County taxidermist being ordered to return all property back to customers. Earlier today, a search warrant and arrest warrant were served on Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton. He was jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'

AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
BATAVIA, OH
wbiw.com

Driver causes serious crash and is arrested on numerous charges

RIPLEY CO. – Saturday evening, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a crash with serious injuries that resulted in one driver being jailed on numerous charges. The initial investigation by Trooper Sam Simpkins indicated that shortly before 10:00 p.m., a white 2007 GMC Acadia, driven by...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Crews called to a pair of fires over the weekend in Ripley County

Ripley County, IN — Flames heavily damaged a home on the 5600 block of South Old Michigan Road late Friday night (pictured). The New Marion Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from Versailles Fire Rescue. Meantime, crews were called to a house fire on Main Street in Versailles early Saturday...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected

UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy