Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Family continues to look for answers about a missing Union County man
It's been 17 years since James Michael Mills went missing and the family continues to search for an answer on his disappearance. Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man. Next week marks 17 years since James Michael Mills went missing, and his family continues...
wrtv.com
Daleville Police Officer snags five alleged stop arm violators at once
DALEVILLE — A police department in Delaware County is cracking down on school bus stop arm violators. Dash camera footage shows on Jan. 4, Daleville Police Patrolman Adam Curtis pulled over five vehicles at once who were suspected of failing to stop for the school bus on State Road 67.
‘I will do what I want’: Anderson man accused of raping and beating woman, confining her for 20 hours
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man accused of confining and raping a woman in July also faces charges for a December incident in which police say he climbed through a child’s bedroom window to confront her. Police arrested Trevon Lee Chapman, 29, on charges of rape, criminal confinement, domestic battery and strangulation in connection with […]
wbiw.com
Buck Fever taxidermist must return customers’ property
DELAWARE CO. – An Indiana Conservation Officers investigation has resulted in a Delaware County taxidermist being ordered to return all property back to customers. Earlier today, a search warrant and arrest warrant were served on Shawn Huntington, owner of Buck Fever Taxidermy in Eaton. He was jailed and charged with corrupt business influence and multiple counts of theft.
Indiana DNR: 4 hunters shoot caretaker who confronted them for trespassing on private property
UNION COUNTY, Ind. — A property caretaker was shot Friday while confronting four people who were hunting on a private Union County property, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The caretaker spotted four people hunting on the property without permission early Friday morning. Their confrontation escalated and...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
wbiw.com
Driver causes serious crash and is arrested on numerous charges
RIPLEY CO. – Saturday evening, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a crash with serious injuries that resulted in one driver being jailed on numerous charges. The initial investigation by Trooper Sam Simpkins indicated that shortly before 10:00 p.m., a white 2007 GMC Acadia, driven by...
DOCS: Anderson man, woman charged after police find bag full of drugs between 2 children during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — The contents of a black duffel bag found in between two children during a traffic stop in Elwood culminated in charges for an Anderson man and woman, according to investigators. Police found nearly 10 ounces of marijuana, 39 glass containers of hash oil, several vape pens and cartridges, and around $660 in […]
WRBI Radio
Crews called to a pair of fires over the weekend in Ripley County
Ripley County, IN — Flames heavily damaged a home on the 5600 block of South Old Michigan Road late Friday night (pictured). The New Marion Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from Versailles Fire Rescue. Meantime, crews were called to a house fire on Main Street in Versailles early Saturday...
Missing Hancock County man found dead, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated Chad Denzler was found dead. No foul play is suspected. —————————————— HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from […]
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral […]
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
cbs4indy.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9....
Ind. man accused of fatally punching man allegedly didn’t realize victim was dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man and causing fatal trauma to the victim’s head and face. According to WRTV-TV, the fatal attack occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on West 27th Street. The victim was reportedly identified as Jerry Gray. Jacob...
Comments / 1