Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Judge: North Alabama school superintendent could be removed, decisions undone if hiring flawed
A judge on Tuesday for the second time warned Hartselle City Schools that its contract with a new superintendent and any significant actions the superintendent takes could cause problems if the court rules the school board’s hiring process was flawed. Brian Clayton took office as the head of the...
Dems to Tester and Manchin: Run in 2024, save our majority
Securing the red-state duo's reelections is job No. 1 for Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters as he embarks on his second tour of duty.
Warren, Youngstown Mayors to visit White House for U.S. Council of Mayors meeting
Warren Mayor, Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor Jamael "Tito" Brown will be joining bipartisan mayors from across the country in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday January 20 for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in the White House. Mayor Franklin tells 21 News topics that will be discussed include the...
